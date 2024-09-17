Farmer Wants A Wife Australia is the feel-good show that helped isolated Aussie farmers find a wife.

Hosted by Samantha Armytage and co-hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski, the show ran on and off for nine seasons between 2007 and 2016 and boasts some of the best success stories known to local reality TV!

In 2020, we finally got the reboot we’d all been waiting for – Channel seven revived the show with five hopeful farmers looking for love.

The season wasn’t um, quite as successful as we’d hoped in the love department, but it sure did make some good television.

Then 2021’s brand new season, aired and while there were no perfect matches for the new Farmer Five we were gifted a new bub.

But all this new Farmer goss has us wondering: Where exactly did all the old farmers and city girls end up?

Well, we have good news – the show has enjoyed a much better strike rate than rival Married At First Sight.

We check in with your fave key players and see what they’re up to now…

