The slogan ‘those who run together, stay together’ is especially fitting for 2022 Farmer Wants A Wife love-birds Jessica Cova and Will Simpson who have supported each other through all the “ups and downs.”

In 2022, Will found his soulmate in Jess and it should come as no surprise these two are such close life partners after only lasting two weeks in a long-distance relationship before Jess moved to the countryside.

Will, Jess and their little fur baby Clyde. (Credit: Instagram)

Following their stint on FWAW, Jess packed her bags and moved to the farm. However, the fitness-lover struggled with having no “local gym” given their rural location.

In an interview with TV Week, the pair revealed they bonded further over running and participating in marathons.

“Since moving to the farm, you don’t really have your local gym to go to. I booked a half marathon for Will and I… it was really good, both supported each other… Will probably carried me a lot more of the way,” Jess joked.

Admittedly, Jess revealed she is “loving” her new “home” on the farm. One day there will even be mini farmers on the job as the couple revealed kids are definitely on the horizon.

“We’re just practicing at this stage,” Will joked.

“We talk about it, and we’ve been talking about it lately haven’t we Jess? Just how we want our future to progress, like we do want a family that’s sort of a non-negotiable it’s just a matter of when and timing of Jess’ career.”

“It’ll happen. It’ll happen,” Jess assured.

However, they do have a fur-baby! Despite Clyde’s small stature – which Will pointed out he often forgets – little Clyde has a “good bark” and loves to help on the farm. Something of which Jess wished she did more, but her job as a nurse undoubtedly keeps her busy enough.

Clyde often forgets how tiny he is while out on the farm! (Credit: Instagram)

But while the couple wait to start a family, there is one thing the pair teased to Instagram – a wedding.

“Oh my… @jessicacova I found our wedding singer,” Will shared to Instagram.

To which Jess reshared to her story, writing: “Ummm… Is this a hint?!”

It is incredible to watch Jess and Will’s love transform, from a reality television show to a normal relationship. But Jess jokingly admitted there was something that could have hindered their relationship had she known earlier on.

It wasn’t until they were deep into their relationship when Jess discovered that Will was… a serious cat lover.

Is there a wedding on the horizon for Will and Jess? (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“He loves cats! It’s very weird. He hisses,” she joked.

“What? No, that’s not true,” Will responded. “I do like cats. I didn’t say anything about it on my application, Jess has said a few times if for some reason I may have put on there that I did like cats she may not have applied.”

Jess believed that his application should have read: “I’m Farmer Will and I’m a cat man.”

Luckily for Will, Jess’ deal breaker was left off the application!

