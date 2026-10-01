EXCLUSIVE: ‘Not normal’: Farmer couple’s shock split laid bare

When Farmer Wants A Wife favourites Zac and Maya announced their shock split last week, fans were left wondering one thing: who really called time on their romance?

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Now, the former couple have finally put the speculation out to pasture, speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day about what really happened.

“We had spoken about it about a week before we made the announcement,” Zac tells us.

WHO DUMPED WHO?

“We often checked in with each other to see how we were going with our relationship and mentally, and at that time we just came to the decision.”

Maya, who is based in Melbourne, admits it was a tough decision, but says they both knew it was the right one.

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“Long distance was doing its thing and it was just proving to be a really tough situation,” she says.

Zac and Maya dated for 10 months after filming ended. Credit: Instagram.

“Our relationship had never actually been normal, so it needed work. But it was just hard to try and make time, to be in person and to really work on our relationship together. That’s when it started to shift.”

“Some people can do long distance, but for us it just wasn’t working.”

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While Maya had made plans to relocate to Adelaide to be with Zac, the timing simply wasn’t right.

TIMING NOT RIGHT

“The next move for us was for me to move, but the time wasn’t right,” she explains.

“I’ve got my sister’s wedding next month and I have a few other things coming up, and so did Zac. Long distance proved to be hard the whole 10 months after filming wrapped. We pushed on, but then it was just too challenging in the end.”

The pair tried to make the distance work, seeing each other roughly every two weeks when they could.

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“It works for some couples, but it just didn’t work for us,” Maya says.

The former couple say long distance made their relationship difficult. Credit: Instagram.

But while their romance may not have gone the distance, there’s no beef between the former couple.

In fact, both say they’d happily return to reality TV if the right opportunity came knocking.

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“I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Maya says.

“I don’t think I’d do reality dating, but I would love to get back into the TV industry.”

Zac, however, isn’t rushing back into the spotlight just yet.

“Looking back, it was a lot of fun… maybe in the future.”

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For now, the former flames are focusing on themselves and getting back to life beyond the paddock — while keeping the door open to finding love again.

“For me, it’s just getting back into the routine of things and spending as much time on the farm as I can, and getting back into focusing on myself,” Zac says.

And Maya has nothing but warm words for her former farmer.

“I know how much love Zac has to give and I hope that one day he finds that special person.”

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