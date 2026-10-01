‘Did everything in his power’: Melissa George dishes on relationship with megastar

Melissa George has dished on the “magic” of Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise, after the pair forged a close relationship on the set of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

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On October 1, Melissa – who won a legion of fans in the 1990s thanks to her portrayal of Angel Brooks on the hit Channel Seven show Home and Away – shared a candid video to her Instagram giving an insight into her bond with the Top Gun star.

“I was honoured to have a role in the Mission series, but when they rewrote the trilogy, the part was no longer needed,” Melissa, 50, shared.

“Still, I got to work on set alongside Tom and witness the magic of this man.”

Melissa George’s video with Tom Cruise delighted. (Credit: Instagram/melissageorge)

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The star – who has to live in France with her four children due to an enforced custody arrangement with her ex – went on to detail just how generous Tom was to her when the pair were colleagues.

“I was in London, and the ride to set was about 2½ hours each way. He heard that it was too far for me, so he said, ‘Just go to Battersea and I’ll pick you up in the helicopter and fly you to work’,” Melissa shared.

“It took me only 16 minutes to get from my front door to set.”

She went on to describe Tom as “kind, giving and generous”.

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“I’d kept my phone away on purpose, and one day in my trailer he asked, ‘Where are the kids?’ I told him they were in Paris, that I’d left them to come and work with him,” she went on.

“My kids are huge fans of Tom, so he told me to call them and wake them up. I said, ‘It’s the middle of the night, they’ll be asleep!’ So he said, ‘Okay, then let’s make a video for them.’ And he did, right there on set. Making sure to get their names correct.”

Melissa George gushed over the Hollywood star. (Credit: Instagram/melissageorge)

In her post, Melissa shared the video in question – which showed Tom sharing a message for the boys Melissa called her “loves”.

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“Later, we heard my son had fallen at school and hurt his lip,” Melissa shared.

“Tom did everything in his power to get me released from filming so I could get to him. “He even offered to fly me to France so I could be there sooner. The weather wasn’t great, so I took the Eurostar at the last minute.

“That is the generosity of this gorgeous human being.”

Melissa’s fans were thrilled to hear about the duo’s bond, with one writing, “What a beautiful post, that’s so lovely to hear a man with so much fame is still humble.”

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And while Tom helped Melissa get to Paris for her kids when they needed her on this occasion, the Aussie star has previously spoken of how she doesn’t feel France is her home.

Melissa George welcomed a fourth child in 2026. (Credit: Instagram/melissageorge)

“It’s been skewed because to be here wasn’t my choice. It wasn’t my choice at all,” the star shared in a June interview with the Something To Talk About podcast.

“So I think the beautiful day came when you accept that decision’s been made for you. You didn’t make the decision for your family. You were told basically this is where you’re going to have to be.

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“It was definitely not my choice at all, and I think when you accept that day, that’s when everything opens up, almost like faking it,” she shared.

“I would say convincing yourself that wow, thank you for this opportunity. You know, I know that that’s not really what I feel, but I say that daily.”

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