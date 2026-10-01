Your monthly horoscope: October 2026

Whether you’re curious about your love life, career path, or personal growth, Take 5’s award-winning astrologer Yasmin Boland reveals all for every star sign in her monthly horoscope roundup, below.

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ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

This month brings a rare Venus retrograde in your Sex and Money Zone. Take another look at how you earn, spend, save and invest. Are your financial choices aligned with your values? It’s also time to re-evaluate your intimate relationships and consider whether your emotional and physical needs are being met. Avoid rushing any major decisions. Slow down before making promises you’re not completely ready to keep.

★ Clarity around money and love will come soon.

TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

Venus retrograde only happens every 18 months or so, and the 2026 occurrence is hugely important for you. Why? Venus is the love planet and she’s retrograde in your Love Zone! Talk about a double whammy. It’s time for you to either reconcile with a partner or draw a line under the relationship for good. If you choose the latter, trust the universe is clearing space for something more honest.

★ A love built on truth is worth keeping.

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GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

It’s time to re-evaluate the way you live, from your morning and evening routines to your work and overall wellbeing. Are your daily habits supporting the life that you actually want to create? Don’t underestimate the importance of sleep. Quality shut-eye will give you the clarity and energy that you need to get things done. You may also find yourself reconsidering a working relationship from the past.

★ You deserve routines that make you feel good.

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

I have some serious questions for you: Are you having fun? Is there enough joy in your life? Are you connecting with your inner child? If your day-to-day has become a bit of a drag, October is here to remind you that you need light and shade. Give yourself permission to be playful this month. It’s also a very good time to rekindle an old romance – it’s safe to open your heart again.

★ Joy is not a luxury; it’s fuel for everything you do.

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LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

October is all about feeling comfortable and relaxed with those you love most, whether they be relatives or good friends. Reunification is in the stars. If you haven’t heard from certain special people in a while, why not organise a meet-up and take a trip down memory lane? If you start to feel the urge to paint or redecorate your house, go with it. Feeling happy in your space creates calm.

★ Your heart feels most at home with those you love.

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Of all the signs, you really need to take some time out to make lists and think things through. The main question to ask yourself is, ‘What do I truly value?’ Also, are you saying what you really mean? Old conversations, ideas or even sibling issues could resurface now. Choose your words with extra care, but don’t sugar-coat the truth. Give yourself permission to speak plainly, without overthinking it.

★ The people who matter will respect your honesty.

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LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

Don’t panic if your finances seem to be trending in the wrong direction this month. Use this time to think about your cashflow situation and if you need to make some changes. It’s never been easier to spend money, but we all need to remember to set something aside for a rainy day. Making small budgeting tweaks now will make a difference later on. Everything will work out fine.

★ Financial security starts with the choices you make today.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

After everything you’ve been through in the past few years, the idea of a makeover might feel quite superficial, but I assure you it isn’t. If you’ve been thinking about refreshing your appearance, style, or even your confidence, this is your moment. The outer often reflects the inner. More than merely cosmetic, this is deep work, so please take your time and be patient with yourself.

★ You are allowed to feel beautiful, inside and out!

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SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

The October cosmic energies invite you to reconnect with yourself on a private level. Spend time resting, reflecting and restoring your spirit. The more gently you treat yourself, the easier it’ll be to receive potentially life-changing insights. Think about what really matters to you and direct your energy accordingly. This is also the perfect time to process memories and emotions, so don’t push them away.

★ Trust that stillness is where you need to be.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

Disagreements and conflict are just a part of life. If you’ve recently fallen out with someone and want to make up, October is the ideal time to do it. But you have to approach the issue from a place of love, not ego or control. Reach out gently and let compassion lead the way. A heartfelt conversation, even a short one, could mend what’s been broken.

★ Real strength lies in choosing love over pride.

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For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Are you building the life you actually want, or the one you think you should want? This October, the cosmos is urging you to reconnect with what truly matters when it comes to your career, reputation and ambitions. What kind of success would bring you genuine fulfilment? In the long run, money may not be as important as you think it is. Someone from your past may make you an offer.

★ The right opportunities are lining up, so stay open.

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PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Sometimes looking back helps you move forward. You’re being invited to return to somewhere or something you once loved. It could be a place, a person, a course of study, or even a spiritual path. Allow yourself to be drawn to it and feel nostalgic without getting stuck there. This exercise in gathering wisdom could remind you of who you were and point you towards who you want to be.

★ The road ahead looks clearer than it has in years.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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