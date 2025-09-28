Your weekly horoscope for September 29 – October 5, 2025

What’s around the corner this week? Maybe you’re diving into something brand new, juggling a few love-life surprises, or just crossing your fingers for some extra direction. Either way, the stars are ready to spill their secrets!
Take a peek at your horoscope—it’s like the universe sending you a cheeky wink and a pep talk, filled with little hints and handy nudges to help you glide through the days ahead.
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Follow those dreams! Bounce your ideas off a trusted friend or make a couple of enquiries. Your renewed confidence could expand your options this month, not just at work but socially and romantically too. Make a wish under Sunday’s visionary stars!
STAR TIP: To attract love and romance, display pink flowers or crystals in your home’s south west.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
In your next life, you should come back as a private eye! Investigations should prove fruitful this month, so if a health or family-related issue has been troubling you, start digging. Under Sunday’s escapist stars, treat the kids to an unusual day out or catch a live concert.
STAR TIP: Mars may be stirring up strong feelings, but pick your battles carefully.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
Life may feel full of little compromises, but things are starting to look up – and sooner than you think. Events throughout October should expand your options, but in the meantime, tone down those opinions and focus on letting off some steam in the great outdoors instead.
STAR TIP: A late-week event might be more interesting and insightful than expected.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
Feeling passionate about something all of a sudden? Don’t be afraid to push your ideas forward! Like-minded people will be drawn toward you, and for singles there could even be a romantic spin-off. A music lover might just hit the right note. Night at the theatre this week, anyone?
STAR TIP: If you’ve been itching to get away, a shared holiday could soon hit the agenda.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Don’t worry what others think – just do it! Throw yourself into something that gets you excited or pursue an interest that’s been building for a while now. Thursday’s larger-than-life stars could spring a surprise – and set the tone for a busy but satisfying month ahead.
STAR TIP: If finances have been holding you back, brainstorm over the weekend.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Like a butterfly, a new you is preparing to emerge. To ease the transition, get yourself organised at home, and if need be, tackle an underlying health issue. With Saturday’s stars weaving an almost magical spell, why not treat yourself to a rare and special night out?
STAR TIP: Want to improve your fitness? Group sessions could spur you on.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
If you’ve been mulling over a money-making idea, why not consider it a little more seriously? An upcoming opportunity could open up your options, however as a spin-off, a desire to get healthy might take hold. Draw up a game plan under the canny midweek moon.
STAR TIP: Batteries need a recharge? Pack a bag and immerse yourself in nature.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
If you’ve been feeling stressed or unwell of late, stop pushing and let yourself truly unwind. Enjoy a weekend walk with close friends or treat yourself to an overdue beauty session. With Venus stimulating your cultural side, why not catch some live entertainment as well?
STAR TIP: Seeds planted over the weekend should thrive – and not just in the garden.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Bring it on! A spring overhaul, either for you or your home, is in the pipeline, although with Jupiter cruising through your finance sector, expenses may need to be watched. If you’re on a tight budget, why not organise a clothes swap party with friends?
STAR TIP: It’s time to dust off some old exercise equipment.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Feeling restless? Find an excuse to dress up! Catch a show, check out a club or better yet, plan a night of romance. With passions peaking over the coming weeks, cheeky lovebirds could find themselves swept off their feet. Blow the budget and have some fun.
STAR TIP: Gardeners, pop in some herbs and vegies under Sunday’s fertile moon.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Ready to embark on a sentimental journey? An old friend could rekindle a long-lost passion, or a milestone may get you dreaming – and prod you into action. With your money zone lighting up, one of those canny ideas might be worth pursuing. Take a leap!
STAR TIP: Stay tuned for an unexpected offer or uplifting news.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Living your best life? As the weather warms up, your interest in health and wellbeing could hit new heights (keep your eyes peeled for an inspirational book or workshop). As your confidence climbs, you might even discover a knack for coaching or public speaking.
STAR TIP: Puzzles and games of skill may prove lucky over the coming weeks.