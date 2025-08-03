Download your FREE copy of Woman’s Day 50 Easy Weeknight Dinners

Download Woman’s Day 50 Easy Weeknight Dinners cookbook and make every night’s dinner stress-free and delicious.
Packed with easy to follow, budget recipes the whole family will love.
Enter your name and email address to subscribe to our newsletter and you’ll get immediate access to your FREE copy of Woman’s Day 50 Easy Weeknight Dinners.
Privacy Policy
By submitting your details, you consent to Are Media Pty Ltd (ABN 18 053 273 546) and its related entities (“Are Media”) using your personal information for the purpose of sending you information regarding programs, products and services available through them and/or through their business partners, and to Are Media from time to time sharing your personal information with carefully selected business partners for the purpose of them sending you such information directly. Entrants may choose to opt-out of receipt of marketing communications from such third parties by unselecting the relevant tick boxes at the time of entry. Are Media will handle your personal information in accordance with Are Media’s Privacy Policy which is available on our website at http://www.aremedia.com.au/privacy