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The Great Australian Bake Off Season 9: Meet the cast & host Natalie Tran’s tease on “unhinged” challenges

The Great Australian Bake Off is back with 12 new bakers, including a retired alpaca farmer and an emergency nurse
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What can viewers expect from season nine of The Great Australian Bake Off?

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“They can expect a lot of romance…” co-host Natalie Tran jokes to TV WEEK. “No, it’s a usual season of Bake Off, so we’ve got some really lovely bakers in, and they all have very different backgrounds. One of them, I learned, had never had a stand mixer before.”

Tom Walker, Rachel Khoo, Darren Purchese and Natalie Tran stand next to each other on the set of Bake Off
Tom Walker is back as Natalie’s co-host , with Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese judging again. (Credit: Foxtel)

Natalie is co-hosting with comedian Tom Walker, who’s back for a second season, while the judges are, once again, Rachel Khoo and Darren Purchese.

“There are some challenges this season that I’m going to say are unhinged,” Natalie says. “Tom and I were just flabbergasted when we would get our notes and see what the judges were asking. And the biggest question was: why?”

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An example of one of these challenges?

“Bakes are mobile, sometimes,” Natalie hints.

Now in her fourth season with the show, Natalie says there’s “a lot of tasting” involved in her job.

“I had a word with the bakers from this season. I said, ‘Look, you’re new here, but usually the other bakers have made more scraps for me.’ So they got much better with that.”

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Meet the Bake Off contestants

Lucy, 44, bookkeeper

Lucy, in a pink shirt and blue apron.
Lucy. (Credit: Foxtel)

As well as cake-making, Lucy’s hobbies include dancing burlesque.

Lucy’s baking philosophy: “Follow the recipe!”

Branden, 29, financial client manager

Branden, wearing a colourful apron
Branden. (Credit: Foxtel)
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From a family of eight kids, Branden found serenity in baking.

“If in doubt, add butter,” he believes.

Sherrett, 42, finance officer

Sherrett, in a colourful patterned top
Sherrett. (Credit: Foxtel)

Raised by CWA bakers, Sherrett treasures her family recipes.

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“Practice makes perfect,” she says. “And when it doesn’t, cover it in buttercream.”

Negin, 30, MRI scientist

Negin, wearing a red top
Negin. (Credit: Foxtel)

Negin likes to incorporate Persian flavours in her bakes.

“Everyone can bake up magic, even with a humble whisk,” Negin believes.

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Anita, 54, medical receptionist

Anita, wearing a pink cardigan
Anita. (Credit: Foxtel)

UK-born Anita makes sure no one leaves her house hungry.

“Happiness is home-/baked!” Anita says.

Melanie, 62, jewellery sales manager

Melanie, wearing a leopardskin apron
Melanie. (Credit: Foxtel)
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Ugandan-born Melanie and her twin taught themselves to cook.

Melanie’s philosophy: “I’ll give anything a go.”

Jacob, 33, marketing lead

Jacob, wearing a red apton
Jacob. (Credit: Foxtel)

Jacob likes to showcase indigenous ingredients like finger limes.

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“Know the rules, then break them deliciously,” is his baking mantra.

Nick, 30, warehouse manager

Nick, wearing a beige apron
Nick. (Credit: Foxtel)

Nick and his wife brought up their kids entirely on vegan food.

“Everything’s better together,” he believes.

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Glenn, 51, IT project manager

Glenn, in a yellow apron
Glenn. (Credit: Foxtel)

Glenn made the cake for his wedding to husband Hamish.

“Friday is Cake Day,” he says.

Peter, 60, retired alpaca farmer

Peter, in a colourful shirt and olive apron
Peter. (Credit: Foxtel)
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Women’s Weekly cookbooks taught Peter a lot of his skills.

Peter’s philosophy: “Have fun and try something new.”

Pamela, 41, stay-at-home mum

Pamela, wearing a colourful apron
Pamela. (Credit: Foxtel)

Venezuelan-born Pamela baked treats for her friends at school.

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“Baking is my superpower!” she says.

Matt, 44, emergency nurse

Matt, wearing a pale green apron
Matt. (Credit: Foxtel)

Matt started baking 14 years ago after his twins were born.

“The edges can always be sharper,” he believes, “and the cake can be taller.”

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Catch The Great Australian Bake Off on Tuesdays at 8.30pm (AEST) on FOXTEL and BINGE.

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