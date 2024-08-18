‘Bake Off’ judge Rachel Khoo opens up about the shock of losing Cal Wilson 

As the new season of The Great Australian Bake Off kicks off, it’s clear this year is unlike any other.

The tragic passing of beloved co-host Cal Wilson has cast a shadow over the sweet-natured show. But judge Rachel Khoo believes that the best way to honour her memory is to let the show go on.

Rachel and Cal would hang out on their weekends filming the hit show. (Image: FOXTEL)

In an exclusive interview with Woman’s Day, when asked whether there was ever a moment when the show’s future was in doubt, Rachel didn’t hesitate before saying an emphatic “no”.

“I don’t think it would have been fair to Cal,” she explains.

“She loved working on this show, and she was always raving about the joy it brought her.

“This season really celebrates her talent, and she deserves that.

“It’s an homage to the wonderful person Cal was, and people need to see that. They need to celebrate that.”

“WE MISSED HER IMMENSELY”

Cal loved being a part of The Bake Off family. (Image: Instagram)

Cal was four episodes into filming when her health battle began.

However, Rachel admits that the cast never knew the severity of her situation.

“We had no clue how serious it was,” she says.

“We were sending her get-well wishes, little clips from the set, thinking she’d come back. We missed her immensely.”

The Bake Off crew finished filming and Rachel flew back home to Sweden. That’s when she got the news.

“I’m still in shock,” she shares. “It’s devastating to be honest.

“But I feel so privileged that I got to work with her. Otherwise, our paths would’ve never crossed. I’m very fortunate this was a part of my life.”

SUCH A DREAM JOB

Though filming has already begun for next season, this season of Bake Off marks Rachel’s second year as a judge on the show.

“I loved my first season,” she beams. “So I just had to come back for the second.

“It’s such a dream job. Plus, you get to eat cake, what’s not to love?!”

This season, Rachel teases that there’s so much to look forward to. “We take baking outside. And there’s something a bit spooky in one of the episodes too,” she says.

“We also have the youngest baker we’ve ever had on the show as well as the oldest. It’s a real hodge-podge mix of people.

Cal and Natalie have great chemistry at co-hosts. (Image: Stuart Bryce)

BAKING UP FRIENDSHIPS

“At first, they’re all a bit nervous. But by the end of the first episode, they start helping each other and making friendships.

“There’s a real bonding that happens, which is so beautiful to see. And I really love that. There’s something very wholesome about this show.”

Catch The Great Australian Bake Off Season 7 premier on Wednesday, 18th September at 8:30pm AEST on FOXTEL and BINGE.

