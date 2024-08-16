The Great Australian Bake Off returns for a bittersweet Season 7

The Great Australian Bake Off returns for its seventh season, bringing with it all the sweetness and creativity that fans have come to love.

Premiering on Wednesday, September 18th, the crave-worthy show promises to deliver mouth-watering bakes, thrilling challenges and unforgettable moments in the Bake Off shed.

However, unlike seasons past, this year’s Bake Off is marked by a bittersweet tone as it’s the last to feature the beloved comedian and co-host Cal Wilson.

Cal only filmed four episodes before her untimely passing. (Image: FOXTEL)

The 53-year-old comedian, actor and TV star tragically passed away just four episodes into filming after a short battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer last year.

While it was probably difficult to decide whether or not the show would go on in these circumstances, in a press release, Wendy Moore, Executive Director, Entertainment Content and Channels, FOXTEL, confirmed that Season 7 of The Great Australian Bake Off was a go.

She said, “Cal’s passing was a devastating shock to the Bake Off family, and she is dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

“Her deep love for this show and her unique blend of charisma and kindness brightened the shed every day.

“With Cal in our hearts and the full support of her family, The Great Australian Bake Off Season 7 will premiere on 18 September.”

Cal and Natalie Tran were the show’s co-hosts. (Image: FOXTEL)

If you’ve never watched the show before, it’s a good year to start. Described as an “absolute treat for the senses”, here’s everything you need to know about The Great Australian Bake Off Season 7.

WILL THERE BE A GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF IN 2024?

Yes, The Great Australian Bake Off returns for Season 7 in 2024. The eagerly awaited 10-part series will premiere at 8.30pm AEST on Wednesday, September 18th, with new episodes served up weekly at the same time.

WHAT IS THE PREMISE OF THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF?

The Great Australian Bake Off is an Australian television baking series that is based on the BBC baking competition The Great British Bake Off.

This season of The Great Australian Bake Off sees a dozen new bakers, donning their aprons and taking their places in the iconic Bake Off shed under the watchful and encouraging eyes of the esteemed judges.

Hosted by Natalie Tran and (for the first four episodes) the late, dearly missed Cal Wilson, each episode sees the bakers taking on delicious challenges to test their baking prowess, creativity and skill in the Bake Off shed to be crowned best amateur baker.

WHO ARE THE JUDGES?

Rachel and Darren will be critiquing the bakers’ creations. (Image: FOXTEL)

Global culinary icon Rachel Khoo and Australia’s ‘king of pastry’ Darren Purchese are this year’s Bake Off judges.

Sharing his enthusiasm for joining the show this season, Darren said, “I’m beyond excited for everyone to see our new season – the level of talent in the Bake Off shed is simply extraordinary.

“We have such a diverse group of bakers this year, each bringing their own flair and background to the table.

“The challenges are tougher, the creations are more innovative and the passion in that shed is truly inspiring. It’s going to be a thrilling ride for viewers from start to finish!”

Rachel added, “This season is an absolute treat for the senses. From inventive flavour combinations to breathtaking presentations, each episode is packed with surprises.

“I can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic we’ve created in the Bake Off shed.”

WHO ARE THE BAKERS ON SEASON 7?

Jaden, Laurina and Adrian are ready to “rise” to any baking challenge! (Image: FOXTEL)

This season’s bakers are a vibrant and diverse group. There’s Adrian Barila, a 28-year-old theatre performer who weaves his Italian heritage into his creations.

Then Jaden Briggs is a proud Gunai Kurnai and Yorta Yorta man mastering bush tucker with native ingredients. And Laurina Bowlen is a 36-year-old 50s dress designer renowned for her jaw-dropping sculptured fondant cakes.

Viewers will also be delighted by bakers from the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, spanning diverse occupations like bartending, singing and nursing. All will be bringing their unique flavours and unforgettable moments to the show.

The full list of all 12 contestants are:

Melisa Chilimanzi

Arvin Garcia

Vicki Priest

Adrian Barila

Molly Cameron

Jason Verner

Laurina Bowlen

Dimi Jayawardene

Elliot Styche

Jill Carnovale

Ryan Fiedler

Jaden Briggs



WHERE CAN I STREAM THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF?

Set your timer! The Great Australian Bake Off Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, 18th September at 8:30pm AEST on FOXTEL and BINGE. Episodes drop weekly at the same time on both platforms.

New to these popular streaming services? No problem, you can sign up for a free trial at the link: FOXTEL, BINGE. After that, subscriptions start as low as $10/month.