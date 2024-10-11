They’ve been Home and Away co-stars for seven years, with even their fictional characters in a happily married couple with each other. But as of 2024, Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart begun their romantic relationship.

Fans have speculated about the nature of their relationship for months after photos leaked of Ada and James kissing in Sydney on Anzac Day.

(Credit: Seven)

In an interview with Stellar Magazine, Ada confirmed the rumours.

“Jimmy and I are together, yes,” she said.

“At 47, you know what you want and what you don’t. It’s only early days… It’s very recent and very unexpected. I’m super happy. It’s really lovely.”

Shortly after Ada appeared on Sunrise with hosts Matt Shirvington and Nat Barr to discuss how their romantic relationship coincides with their working relationship.

“You know, James is just such an amazing actor. I love working with him. That’s not changed as well, so whether it’s out there or not doesn’t really change anything for us,” she revealed.

“We’re professionals, we respect each other, we turn up to work – obviously we’ve got a lot of scenes together, we’ve always had a lot of scenes together, but no, they’re very separate things, us being together and us working together.”

(Credit: Seven)

Ada and James had a platonic relationship long before their H&A career after first meeting in 1998 on the Australian drama series, Breakers.

But they first began working more closely together in Home and Away with their on-screen characters – who are in a romantic relationship – Leah Patterson and Justin Morgan. Ada has been working on the soap since 2000, but James didn’t join the cast until 2016.

Until recently, nothing romantic transpired between Ada and Justin, given the pair were in separate relationships.

Justin was married to his former H&A co-stars Sarah Roberts for five years, until the latter announced their quiet divorce which was finalised in March 2024.

(Credit: Seven)

“I just want to say that I am divorced,” she told Stellar Magazine in April.

“Sometimes people grow apart and that’s okay… I got to a point where I realised I couldn’t grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship.”

Meanwhile, Ada was dating Adam Rigby to which a source claimed to New Idea they “split at the end of 2023.”

