Trigger Warning: This article discusses pregnancy loss.

Libby Trickett may be best known as an Olympic swimming legend who won Australia four gold medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, but out of the pool she is also nailing it at motherhood.

The 39-year-old and her husband Luke share four adorable children together: Poppy, nine, Edwina, six, Bronte, five, and Alfred, one. They’re also expecting their fifth!

Despite sharing a heartwarming and impenetrable bond with her kids, Libby has always been refreshingly candid about her struggles with postnatal depression and everyday mum guilt.

“I don’t think anything can prepare you for the rollercoaster ride of parenthood,” she told Body And Soul in 2020. “It’s true what they say, in that, ‘This, too, shall pass’, but it can be a brutal journey along the way.

“But there is something about sleep deprivation that is cruel and lonely. There is something about your own personal expectations of yourself and your performance as the mother you imagined you would be which can be cruel and punishing.”

Thankfully, the swimming icon has recovered and her kids are thriving. So to celebrate Libby’s relatable, raw and honest motherhood journey, we’ve compiled the sweetest moments she’s shared with her children.

