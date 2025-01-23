Celebrities who died in 2025: All the stars we’ve lost this year

Sadly, each year we farewell some incredible celebrities who have built a legacy through their art.

As we move through 2025, we’ve already said goodbye to some of the most iconic figures in entertainment, sports, and culture.

These celebrities, whose work has shaped our lives in ways both big and small, will always be remembered for their contributions to the world.

We look back at the legacies of these celebrities and continue to cherish the impact that they have left behind.

Here is every star who has passed away in 2025.

(Credit: Getty) Nicholas Eadie Australian star of Cop Shop and Underbelly, Nicholas Eadie, has sadly passed away aged 67. His passing was announced by fellow actor Will Conyers on social media, “I send my deepest sympathy to all those that were touched by this very special artist and human being.” (Credit: Getty) Joan Plowright British actress Dame Joan Plowright passed away peacefully surrounded by her family aged 95. The Oscar-nominee’s family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16, 2025, surrounded by her family at Denville Hall aged 95.” Joan was best known for her roles in Dennis the Menace, The Entertainer and Equus.

