Buffy the Vampire Slayer was easily one of the biggest and best shows of the 1990s, capturing a dedicated audience and reaching cult status.

Advertisement

The series sadly ended in 2003, but after more than 20 years it has officially been confirmed that a reboot is in the works! Here’s everything we know.

(Credit: Getty)

Are they rebooting Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently in development at Hulu.

Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao, known for Nomadland and Eternals, is set to direct, while Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will be writing the script. They’ve described the reboot as “the next chapter in the Buffyverse,” and we couldn’t be more ready.

Advertisement

Variety alleges that the series is nearing a pilot order, meaning it shouldn’t be too far away.

Sources suggest that the new Buffy reboot will focus on a younger slayer, and that Buffy Summers will not be the main character.

The show was centred around the premise that only one Slayer could exist at a time. However, the original series ended following “the awakening” of hundreds of potential Slayers, meaning it was left open-ended enough for a new cast to come through.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Who is in the cast of the Buffy reboot?

The question on everyone’s lips is: is Sarah Michelle Gellar returning?

According to Variety, Sarah – aka Buffy – won’t be the main character but will instead have a recurring role in the series. She’s also set to act as an executive producer on the project.

Sarah Michelle Gellar was originally opposed to the idea of a Buffy reboot, however, when appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2024, she changed her tune.

“I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect,” she said. “But watching Sex and the City [sequel And Just Like That] and seeing Dexter, and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.’”

Advertisement

As for the rest of the cast, Hulu has remained extremely tight-lipped. We can only hope that Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Head and James Marsters reprise their roles!

(Credit: Getty)

Where to watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer in Australia

The Buffy reboot is reportedly in the early stages of production, so we sadly don’t have a release date yet.

However, that means you have plenty of time to rewatch the original series, which is available to stream on Disney Plus in Australia.

Advertisement

Stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth. Subscribe now.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use