This is what the cast of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ is up to now

It’s hard to believe that Buffy the Vampire Slayer first appeared on our screens almost 30 years ago. The beloved ‘90s series has become a cult-classic show, and is even set for an epic new reboot.
As we look ahead to the upcoming sequel, we’re taking a look at where the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are now.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy Summers
Following Buffy’s conclusion in 2003, Sarah Michelle Gellar – AKA Buffy Summers herself – has continued acting in a variety of projects.
Most recently, Sarah starred in Wolf Pack and Dexter: Original Sin.
She also married fellow actor and her I Know What You Did Last Summer co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2002, and the pair have since welcomed two children together: Charlotte and Rocky.
Alyson Hannigan
Willow Rosenberg
After Buffy wrapped production, Alyson Hannigan left behind Sunnydale and her character Willow and took on the role of Lily in How I Met Your Mother, which ran from 2005 to 2014.
Speaking on her involvement in the two wildly popular shows, Alyson told People, “I feel so lucky to have success twice.”
She also married her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Alexis Denisof in 2003, and the couple now have two daughters: Satyana and Keeva.
Nicholas Brendon
Xander Harris
Nicholas Brendon portrayed one of Buffy’s best friends, Xander, in all but one of the show’s 144 episodes.
Following Buffy’s conclusion, he appeared in a variety of TV series including Criminal Minds.
Nicholas was arrested in 2014 and 2015 and checked himself into a 90-day treatment program in October 2015.
He was charged with domestic violence in 2019 after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in 2017, and was arrested again in 2021 for allegedly using false information to obtain prescription drugs.
Nicholas married his now-estranged wife in October 2014, however the former couple split five months later in February 2015.
David Boreanaz
Angel
After portraying Buffy’s mysterious and tortured love interest Angel, David Boreanaz was given a spin-off show – aptly-titled Angel – about his character.
And he hasn’t ruled out a return to the supernatural genre. “You have the cult world that loves Buffy and Angel, they love the fantasy world, they love the portals and the makeup and all the fantasy worlds,” David told People in 2024. “It’s definitely something that would be interesting to tap back into, that world, that environment.
Since then, he has appeared in a variety of other notable series including Bones and SEAL Team.
David married actress Jaime Bergman in 2001 and the couple share two children together: Jaden and Bella.
Anthony Head
Rupert Giles
Buffy’s watcher Giles (Anthony Head) has appeared on numerous projects since the conclusion of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
He featured on TV shows such as Little Britain, Merlin, Dominion, Guilt, Ted Lasso, Bridgerton and Motherland, and starred in films including Imagine Me & You, The Iron Lady, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Let the Right One In and Upgraded.
He has been with his partner, Sarah Fisher, since 1984 and the couple have two daughters who are also actors: Sarah and Emily Head.
James Marsters
William “Spike” Pratt
Since his run on Buffy as bad boy vampire Spike, James Marsters has featured in many other supernatural shows such as Smallville, The Super Hero Squad and Witches of East End.
He is also in a band called Ghost of the Robot, and has continued to release music throughout his career.
James has one son, Sullivan, with his first wife Liane Davidson, and separated from his second wife, Patricia Rahman, in 2021 after 10 years of marriage.
Charisma Carpenter
Cordelia Chase
Charisma Carpenter’s character Cordelia was a mainstay on both Buffy and Angel, but following their conclusions she found small-screen success on shows including Charmed and Veronica Mars.
She also starred in The Expendables and The Expendables 2 as Jason Statham’s character’s girlfriend.
As for her personal life, she is the mother of one child, a son named Donovan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Damian Hardy.
Seth Green
Daniel “Oz” Osbourne
Seth Green portrayed werewolf Oz on both Buffy and Angel, and after their conclusions he pivoted to voice work.
He has been part of Robot Chicken, Family Guy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
He married fellow actor Clare Grant in May 2010.
Michelle Trachtenberg
Dawn Summers
Michelle Trachtenberg portrayed Buffy’s younger sister Dawn for many seasons of the show,
After the series ended, she appeared on Mercy, Weeds, Robot Chicken, and most famously, Gossip Girl.
Tragically, Michelle died in February 2025 at the age of 39 due to “undetermined” circumstances.
Many of her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-stars paid tribute to Michelle, with Sarah Michelle Gellar sharing a collection of photos alongside a quote from the season five finale: “Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you.”
Emma Caulfield
Anya Jenkins
Emma Caufield’s character, Anya Jenkins, was a former demon-turned Scooby Gang member.
Since Buffy’s conclusion, she has continued to appear on TV in shows such as Gigantic, Life Unexpected, Once Upon a Time and WandaVision.
Emma has also shared insights into her multiple sclerosis (MS) journey – a disease she was diagnosed with in 2010 but kept private until 2022.
She married her husband Mark Leslie Ford in 2017, and the couple have one child, a daughter named Knightley.
