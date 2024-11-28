After meeting on the set of cult classic horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer back in 1997, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. struck up a friendship.

But when their paths crossed again a few years later, they realised there was actually something more between them.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. were the ultimate ’90s “it” couple. (Credit: Getty)

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. soon entered a romantic relationship together, with the former sharing, “We were friends for a very long time. We’d had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn’t make it out and we decided to still go. We were just two people at dinner catching up.

“We had a long car ride and a long dinner and things just happened.”

Their romance continued to blossom over the next few years, and though the pair originally claimed they weren’t “into marriage,” one day everything changed.

“One day, I just knew we were gonna get married and I knew I was gonna propose. I didn’t know when or how. And so I did and fortunately, she was on the same page. My instincts were correct,” Freddie told People in 2020.

Sarah then added, “I think for the first time it felt different right? Maybe it was the right time for both of us in our lives.”

The couple went on to tie the knot in Mexico in 2002, at which time Sarah said, “We are each other’s best friend. He is my first love.”

Sarah, 47, and Freddie, 48, expanded their family seven years later when they had their daughter, Charlotte Grace, in 2009. They then had a son, Rocky James, three years later in 2012.

They’ve remained couple goals. (Credit: Getty)

They’ve now been married for more than 20 years, and have become one of Hollywood’s favourite and most successful couples.

The secret to their long-lasting marriage? Mindfulness and presence.

“Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” Sarah told People.

“Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”

They’re now residing in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Getty)

Over the years, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and She’s All That stars have continued to prioritise their relationship, and shared plenty of loved-up moments – both on social media and on red carpets.

And now, the couple are living in Australia! While Freddie films the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer, the pair are living it up in Sydney.

According to the Daily Telegraph, they were spotted dining at Chin Chin restaurant with their two children.

