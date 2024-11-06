Cruel Intentions is getting its own modern retelling with Amazon’s Prime Video adapting the 90s cult-classic movie into a television series.

Its scandalous and erotic nature shocked audiences upon its release in 1999 and became an iconic movie with 22-year-old Reese Witherspoon as one of the lead characters.

(Credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first time someone has attempted to reprise Cruel Intentions, there have been two attempts in the past. Including a movie spin-off from Fox titled Manchester Prep which was scrapped, and NBC attempted a sequel series set 15 years after the film, however, eventually passed on the show.

Now co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers of the series Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher are having a whack at the show.

So, what can viewers expect from the Cruel Intentions series? We’ve answered all your burning questions below.

What is the plot for Cruel Intentions?

The eight-episode series has been created as an update from the original film. But it wouldn’t be a reprisal without a few new dramatics.

In new Prime Video version, viewers will still experience the erotic – yet disturbing – bet made by troublesome stepsiblings.

(Credit: Getty)

Set at Manchester College, an elite Washington D.C. university, rich children are doing whatever twisted thing necessary to maintain their status. Particularly stepsiblings who team up to seduce the vice president’s daughter.

Like the 1999 film, the series has also been inspired by the 1782 French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

Who is the cast?

The tv series will feature Sarah Catherine Hook and Zac Burgess as the spoilt stepsiblings. Joined by Sara Silva, Savannah Lee Smith, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Leana Johnson and many others.

The 1999 cast includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Joshua Jackson and Christine Baranski. Unfortunately, these original cast members will not be making an appearance in the tv show spin-off.

The only returning cast member is Sean Patrick Thomas, who played Ronald Clifford in the original, however he will be playing Professor Chadwick in the series.

(Credit: Getty)

When does Cruel Intentions release in Australia?

Cruel Intentions will release on Prime Video in Australia on November 21, 2024.

Where to watch the 1999 film, Cruel Intentions?

Watch the 1999 film ahead of the tv series’ release! Cruel Intentions is available for streaming on Prime Video in Australia.

Stream Cruel Intentions on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

