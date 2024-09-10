Reese Witherspoon has lived what feels like nine lives, ever since she first graced the big screen as a teenager.
Since then, we’ve seen Reese grow up onscreen, as a young woman in films like Pleasantville, Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, and we later witnessed her second career renaissance through big projects like Wild, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston.
And through it all, the 48-year-old has been mother to her three children – Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and her youngest son Tennessee, with second husband and Hollywood agent Jim Toth.
“I’ve been a mum since 1999. I got pregnant [with daughter Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23,” the actress and producer revealed on her Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube page last September.
“To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job or my career.”
Reese has also been completely honest about the struggles she has faced as a working parent, juggling her career and her high profile divorce from Phillippe in 2006.
“I find having little kids is more physical and it’s just really hard on your body. So I am glad that I had kids kind of young. I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And, oh, my God, having a baby at 37 was so much harder,” she admitted.
“This is just me being real.”
She says her “entire life” changed when she first became a mother to Ava, who is now 25 years old.
“Your entire life will change – everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have,” Reese said.
“You can’t go out without thinking of another person.”
WATCH BELOW: Reese and Ava star in a mother-daughter photoshoot together. Story continues after video.
But she says her children have taught her so many important life lessons.
“I have learned so much from my 3 kids…patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke!” she recently captioned a sweet family photo on Instagram.
“To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids.) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom [sic]!!”
Reese loves to share photos of her kids on social media, particularly of her lookalike daughter Ava.
Whenever Reese uploads a pic of herself and Ava to Instagram, she is inundated with comments about how similar the mother-daughter duo look.
“She does look like she could be your twin! Is this your sister Reese?” one fan commented on a recent selfie of the pair.
“TWINS! 👯♀️= You literally birthed yourself! ❤️❤️ added one commenter, while another said: “Looks like twins ha! ❤️”
So in celebration of Reese and Ava’s incredible mother-daughter relationship, and their undeniable similar looks, we’ve rounded up their best twinning moments below.
Keep on scrolling for a compilation of their cutest photos together.
Reese posted this beautiful photo with her daughter on Instagram, alongside a happy birthday message.
“Happy Birthday to my amazing daughter @avaphillippe who happens to be one of the most genuinely kind-hearted and wise people I know. I love you with all heart 💓Keep shining your beautiful light my sweet girl! ✨”, she wrote.
Attending the 2024 Critic Choice Awards in Los Angeles, lookalikes, Reese and Ava shocked the carpet with their gorgeous, near-identical, looks.
In a birthday post, Reese shared this throwback pic of her and Ava captioned, “It’s the joy of my life to watch you grow and become the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman. I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that ??!! I love you to the stars and back!”
Down to the makeup, Ava is Reese’s clone!
Reese took Ava to the Oceana’s carpet and shared this gorgeous pic of them captioned, “Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about Oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈”
The cutest throwback picture Ava shared for Mother’s Day was captioned, “Gosh I love sharing life with you.”
Like mother like daughter. Reese posted this cute pic captioned, “Gosh I’m lucky to be their mama 💐💗”
Three generations! Ava posted this pic showcasing their similarities captioned, “blondies at brunch 🤍✨”.
Throwback! Ava shared a Mother’s Day post captioned, “Happy happy mother’s day to my gorgeous, thoughtful, strong, & fun mama! I am so lucky to love & be loved by a mom like you.”
24
Um, they look like twins here! Those baby blue eyes….
23
Aww, cute! The pair snapping a quick selfie together.
23
Matching, again! This time in cosy puffer jackets while on vacation.
22
The pair matched their black outfits and their red lipstick on this occasion.
21
Ava and Reese wearing almost matching shades to hide from the paparazzi as they walked through LAX airport together in 2013.
10
Ava, Reese and Deacon during a family night out in 2015 on the red carpet.
19
The family who eats salads together, stays together!
18
Is it just us, or does Ava look exactly like Reese from her Cruel Intentions days in this pic?
15
Do they have the same colourist?! The cute pair pictured at a jewellery launch in 2017.
13
That skin! Ava and Reese pictured at ELLE’s 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in 2017.
12
Ava and Reese’s gorgeous blonde hair looked exactly the same, as the mother-daughter duo appeared at an event for Reese’s clothing and lifestyle brand Draper James in Beverly Hills in 2017.
11
Ava and Reese even outfit-matched their tops in this photo.
8
Ava stood proudly by her mother’s side at the Emmy Awards in 2017, when Reese won for her acting and producers roles in the hit HBO TV series Big Little Lies.
7
Ava loves to change up her hair look, but even with bright pink locks, there is no denying she is Reese’s daughter.
6
Ava looked just like a younger Reese when the pair were photographed grabbing lunch in LA together in 2012.
1
Even their dimples look exactly the same!
5
Ava was Reese’s total mini-me as she supported her Mum, along with brother Deacon, when Reese was awarded her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.
3
Even when she dyed her hair a pale greeny-blue, Ava was still the spitting image of her mother.
Ava and Reese
Reese and Ava sporting the same platinum blonde locks in a recent Insta snap.
2
Even when Ava was just a little girl, she looked just like her mama!