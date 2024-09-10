Reese Witherspoon has lived what feels like nine lives, ever since she first graced the big screen as a teenager.

Since then, we’ve seen Reese grow up onscreen, as a young woman in films like Pleasantville, Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, and we later witnessed her second career renaissance through big projects like Wild, Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, alongside Jennifer Aniston.

And through it all, the 48-year-old has been mother to her three children – Ava and Deacon Phillippe, whom she co-parents with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and her youngest son Tennessee, with second husband and Hollywood agent Jim Toth.

“I’ve been a mum since 1999. I got pregnant [with daughter Ava] when I was 22 and delivered when I was 23,” the actress and producer revealed on her Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine YouTube page last September.

“To be totally honest, it was scary. I was scared. I didn’t know what it was going to do to my job or my career.”

Reese has also been completely honest about the struggles she has faced as a working parent, juggling her career and her high profile divorce from Phillippe in 2006.

“I find having little kids is more physical and it’s just really hard on your body. So I am glad that I had kids kind of young. I had one at 23, one at 27 and then again at 37. And, oh, my God, having a baby at 37 was so much harder,” she admitted.

“This is just me being real.”

She says her “entire life” changed when she first became a mother to Ava, who is now 25 years old.

“Your entire life will change – everything you believe, every piece of food you eat, every piece of independence you have,” Reese said.

“You can’t go out without thinking of another person.”

WATCH BELOW: Reese and Ava star in a mother-daughter photoshoot together. Story continues after video.

Loading the player...

But she says her children have taught her so many important life lessons.

“I have learned so much from my 3 kids…patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke!” she recently captioned a sweet family photo on Instagram.

“To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids.) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom [sic]!!”

Reese loves to share photos of her kids on social media, particularly of her lookalike daughter Ava.

They look so similiar! (Image: Instagram) (Credit: Image: Instagram)

Whenever Reese uploads a pic of herself and Ava to Instagram, she is inundated with comments about how similar the mother-daughter duo look.

“She does look like she could be your twin! Is this your sister Reese?” one fan commented on a recent selfie of the pair.

“TWINS! 👯‍♀️= You literally birthed yourself! ❤️❤️ added one commenter, while another said: “Looks like twins ha! ❤️”

So in celebration of Reese and Ava’s incredible mother-daughter relationship, and their undeniable similar looks, we’ve rounded up their best twinning moments below.

Keep on scrolling for a compilation of their cutest photos together.