‘Fun messing with them’: The Block’s Courtney on Candyman prank that sent the competition into meltdown

Forget the auctions — has The Block already been won?

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According to Courtney and Sev, Chantel and Wyatt may have an enormous advantage — with a potential buyer hiding in the family tree: infamous Gold Coast entrepreneur Travers Beynon, also known as ‘Candyman’.

During a chat with Woman’s Day, Courtney revealed how one cheeky rumour about Chantel’s brother-in-law sent the competition into meltdown.

“We found out that Chantel’s brother-in-law is the famous Gold Coast ‘Candyman’ and we just thought well everybody knows his net worth so we thought that’s probably who they’re going to get as their buyer. I didn’t know if it was true or not, I just thought I’d have fun with it and had some fun with the boys.”

Courtney decided to have a little fun with Chantel and Wyatt. (Credit: Nine)

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Courtney then decided to fan the flames, telling the other teams: “don’t even worry about it… we’re all screwed anyway. Chantal and Wyatt are winning this show,” she laughs.

And apparently, the prank worked.

Courtney admits her claim sent the other teams spiralling.

“It was just fun messing with them and nothing makes me happier than Rosco’s spiralling moments. It was so funny.”

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Who is Travers Beynon aka the Candyman?

Travers Beynon aka the Candyman is known for his lavish lifestyle. (Credit: Facebook)

For anyone unfamiliar with the nickname, the “Candyman” is none other than Travers Beynon — a larger-than-life Gold Coast entrepreneur with an extravagant lifestyle.

Best known for building his fortune through the FreeChoice tobacconist business, Travers has become almost as famous for his opulent parties as he is for his empire. His former Helensvale home, dubbed the Candy Shop Mansion, became synonymous with his over-the-top world of luxury, complete with an enormous property, lavish interiors and enough space to make even The Block‘s biggest builds look modest.

In other words, if the rumour is true, the contestants could hardly blame Courtney for stirring the pot.

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The prospect of a buyer with serious money to splash around was enough to send the competition into a tailspin.

When asked how annoyed they would be if it actually proved true, both Courtney and Sev crack up laughing.

“I’d probably cry for a week then I’d get back to life,” Courtney says.

And as for Courtney’s own family connections?

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“I just wish I had a brother-in-law who was worth $200 million.”

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