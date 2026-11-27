Prince William is increasingly stepping into the role of a King-in-Waiting as concerns mount behind palace doors over King Charles’s ongoing health battle.

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While royal commentators do not expect the monarch to step down voluntarily, insiders and observers suggest the Prince of Wales is actively preparing to ascend the throne within the next two to three years – and bringing sweeping changes to the monarchy when he does.

King Charles unlikely to abdicate according to royal expert

There have been growing fears for King Charles’ health. (Credit: Getty)

Despite recent reports that the King may step down amid his health woes, royal author Phil Dampier told Woman’s Day it’s unlikely that Charles will abdicate, but William is gearing up to take over when the need arises.

“Sadly we all know that the King is battling cancer and won’t live to the ripe old age of 96 like his mother Queen Elizabeth,” the veteran royal watcher said.

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“He has had a good year with trips to America wooing Donald Trump and attending the Commonwealth summit in the Caribbean, but behind the scenes there are worries that his ongoing battle with cancer is taking its toll.

“I don’t think he will ever abdicate unless he becomes too ill to perform his duties.”

With Queen Elizabeth seeing her reign through until the end, Dampier thinks Charles will be likely to do the same.

“Abdication is a dirty word in the royal family after the 1936 crisis when Edward VIII left the throne, and that was the reason why Queen Elizabeth saw it through to the end,” Dampier said.

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William’s added responsibilities as he gets ready to step into role as King

Prince William is gearing up to step into Charles’ shoes. (Credit: Getty)

The concern for Charles’ health comes at a time where William has started taking his own role more seriously.

“William knows his time will come sooner rather than later, and so he is making preparations – seeing him outside Ten Downing Street with Prime Minister Andy Burnham brought home the seriousness of his role and how he is getting ready,” Dampier continued.

“The pair may have chatted about their twin passions of tackling homelessness and football, but as William was shown around and saw the photos of his grandmother’s first Prime Minister Winston Churchill, he would have been aware of the weight of history on his shoulders.”

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William has also spent a portion of 2026 travelling around the UK and is said to be keen to ‘modernise the monarchy’.

“In recent months William has been travelling around the four corners of the UK, meeting locals and dignitaries, and he’s also been running the Duchy of Cornwall,” Dampier said. “He is already selling off 20 per cent of Duchy land over the next decade to raise money for affordable housing, renewable energy and environmental projects.”

“He has said change is on the way and he wants to modernise the monarchy.”

Prince William has plans to ‘modernise’ the monarchy, which may include giving his kids more choice. (Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

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Part of that may include giving his children a choice as to whether they want to step into roles as working royals.

“Author Tom Sykes has claimed in a new book that he intends to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles and take them out of the line of succession,” Dampier said.

“He would even give his own children Charlotte and Louis the choice of whether they wanted to be working royals or not, although eldest son George would obviously be heir.”

Changing the way the monarchy runs, though, could backfire, Dampier warns.

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“Personally I think there is a danger that William could over do it,” he said. “You need ‘Spares’ in the system in case something goes wrong as we have seen throughout history.

“Unfortunately because the former Prince Andrew is in disgrace and Harry is no longer part of the Firm, there is little backup further down the line.”

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