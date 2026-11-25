To the casual observer, 78-year-old King Charles appeared as robust as ever during his tour of the Caribbean in October and November.

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During a visit that was hailed as a diplomatic success, the British monarch – who is continuing to live with an undisclosed form of cancer – rocked sunglasses and summer suits, and appeared jovial as he pressed on with official duties come rain or sunshine.

But now claims are emerging that Charles’ health “took a turn for the worse” following the nine-day tour, with sources telling RadarOnline that the King may abdicate the throne amid his health woes, leaving his heir Prince William to forge the path ahead.

“Although Charles is trying to show that it’s business as usual, it’s not working out that way,” a source told the outlet. “Anyone can see he’s not well.”

A second source went further, making a bombshell prediction.

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“King Charles is going to step down. He’s going to abdicate,” the insider claimed, while a third said, “He is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running the fractured family, the crown’s business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.”

A bold prediction has been made that King Charles will abdicate the throne. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the first time that Charles’ health has become a topic of conversation in royal circles recently.

In October – after seeing the King in the flesh during a visit to Aberfan in Wales – royal commentator Tom Sykes described how in person he looked “incredibly frail”.

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“I’m not sensationalising this. I’m not saying I think the King is about to drop down dead or anything like that,” the man behind The Royalist podcast clarified. “But up close you can really, really see the toll that the treatment has taken on him.”

Sykes went on to describe Charles as looking “tiny”.

“He looks very small. He’s lost a great deal of weight. A lot of hair, a lot of flesh off his face, and he’s just covered in make-up. Absolutely covered in make-up, and when you’re up close you can see it,” the expert went on.

After Charles’ Caribbean trip, a Palace aide alluded to difficulties surrounding his overseas visit, describing it as “complex” and “challenging”.

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“It’s been exhausting … But the takeaway is that it’s been very successful, and I think the King has demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed,” the aide said.

King Charles appeared robust in the Caribbean, but insiders say things took a turn on his return home. (Credit: Getty)

Similarly, sources tell Woman’s Day that both the King and his staff are “keen to downplay” any health fears, continuing to maintain that the monarch is “faring just fine”

But that’s not to say that senior royals aren’t fully aware of the public chatter – which was only fuelled by comments made by Prince Harry in May 2025, when he told BBC News that he did “not know how much longer” his father had left.

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An insider tells Woman’s Day that those inside the Palace find the “constant speculation” about Charles’ health “extremely unhelpful and highly inappropriate”.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that it’s an ongoing source of conversation within the family,” they continue.

“A lot of his closest relatives and aides are known to be extremely worried and the latest flurry of rumours only serves to heighten wider concerns.”

Indeed, it’s understood that there is a growing collective sense that people need to be “braced for the worst”, and abdication talk only intensified on November 24 when Prince William was pictured visiting the UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street.

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The 50-minute visit was not announced in advance, and was significant because it marked the first time a senior royal had visited the official residence since 2012.

Prince William was pictured on November 24 on his way to a meeting with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. (Credit: Getty)

“William is fully ready to step up and become Sovereign, and the same goes for Kate when it comes to fulfilling her destiny as Queen,” a source shares.

“It’s well established at this point that they’re assuming more responsibility in terms of the monarchy’s bigger picture needs, packing their diaries with more events than ever and helping the King with decision-making and delicate matters involving the ongoing running of the Crown.”

Certainly one source says recent reports about William’s radical plans to restrict the use of royal titles to those carrying out official duties for the Crown when he becomes King could be seen as suggestive of a “very discreet handing over period” between father and son.

“There have been numerous meetings behind Palace walls, where William has outlined his plans for the future and by all accounts it’s all been met with his father’s blessing,” the insider divulges.

“That’s why more details regarding William and Kate’s visions for a modern monarchy are coming to light. And it’s why, apparently, next year will certainly see Charles continuing to defer more [to William] and take an increasing step back.”

Meanwhile, insiders point to a difficult period ahead for William’s estranged brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan could be impacted by William’s plans for the future of the British monarchy. (Credit: Getty)

“Harry is desperately worried about his father’s condition, the worst part for him is that he doesn’t have a direct line and that he and Meghan need to rely on second hand information for the most part,” one source says.

“It breaks his heart that relations are still so strained between them and the royals and that Archie and Lili aren’t getting the opportunity to bond with their grandpa even though it’s now been months since they landed in the UK.”

With Harry, Meghan and their kids reportedly set to be impacted most by any changes made by a transformative King William of the future, the source says speculation over King Charles’ health is only “adding to the panic”.

“[Harry] knows the clock is ticking and they desperately need to make peace and mend those fences whilst they still can,” the source says.

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