MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow candidly admits the last five months have been about “struggling and overcoming”.

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The beloved media personality – who was a professional artist before she became a household name in Australia as a TV cook – has spent “entire days” staring at canvas in her studio as she prepares for a new career chapter to unfold.

Poh, 52, is getting ready to “drop a new body of work” in the forthcoming weeks – original paintings created by her own hand, as well as limited edition prints available to all via her website Art By Poh.

“It’s felt good to fall into a rhythm of struggling & overcoming in the studio for the past five months,” Poh shared in a poignant Instagram post on November 21, adding that she had been “trying to push past trepidation” as she poured her efforts into her new art collection.

Poh Ling Yeow is preparing to launch a new collection of her art. (Credit: Instagram/pohlingyeow)

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There is one figure that has remained a constant theme in Poh’s artistic work, ever since she first exhibited her pictures in 2002.

The image is of The Girl – an “alter ego” of the celebrity’s of sorts – and in her new collection Poh says the character will go through “another metamorphosis”.

A fifth generation Chinese Malaysian, Poh spent her early years in Kuala Lumpur before moving to Adelaide, aged nine, where she continues to live.

The star’s website tells how The Girl began as a mix of “all the features [Poh] detested on herself as a migrant kid in Australia”.

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“It’s always been The Girl,” Poh explained in a revealing 2023 interview with InDaily. “Because her story… is really all about grappling with finding your place in the world and that sense of belonging, which has always been very push/pull for me, living with two cultures.

“But I don’t tell it as a sob-story,” the star continued. “ It’s just an interesting thing I’ve grown up with… and I think it’s made for a much more diverse life experience.

“I’m grateful for it. But growing up, when I was less formed in my sensibilities, I did find it a bit hard, because I think parents want you to hold on to those traditions, but then understand that they’ve brought you to this new country to be a different person and to have different opportunities, and hence you are going to have different values. I always found that really hard growing up.”

Poh Ling Yeow’s artistic creation The Girl (pictured in background) is a constant theme in her work. (Credit: Instagram/pohlingyeow)

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The character has evolved over time, and Poh now says that she feels “love for all that made her feel outside of what was ‘normal’”.

She has also told of how creating art in a “solitary way” helps her cope with the demands of a gruelling TV career.

“I mean, it does get a bit much after a while – you are a bit head-in-a-jar – but I do so much that is quite demanding of the extroverted side of me,” Poh explained to InDaily.

“I’m mainly introverted, so I do find that stuff really exhausting and it stresses me out, so it’s been really lovely to go back into that space of creating.

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“And also just rediscovering the basic thing of remembering my roots and how I started and where I came from and what made me very happy back then. You know, before any of the TV stuff happened.”

Poh Ling Yeow has told of how art helps her cope with the stresses of her TV career. (Credit: Instagram/pohlingyeow)

In an April 2026 interview with TVWeek, Poh told of how getting her first solo art exhibition remains a truly life-defining moment.

She has also told how art helped her through the grief of losing her mother Christina to cancer in November 2022.

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Poh was overseas on a European work trip when her mum passed away, and while the star knew she was ill, she later admitted on The Imperfects podcast that she had “this blind faith that she would be fine, because she was such a trooper”.

The star shared how after the loss of her mum, that choice she made to travel was “the thing that I do keep returning to”.

“I just keep wondering why I chose to roll the dice,” Poh explained.

“The only way that’s got me through it, is to own it. I was searching so hard, thinking, ‘How am I going to get over this?’ This was just the worst rolling of the dice ever. I rolled it wrong big time,” she explained.

Poh was a professional artist before she was a TV cook. (Credit: Instagram/pohlingyeow)

Poh told InDaily that having art to focus on in the aftermath was “the hugest relief”.

“Because I know that space of turning my creativity into something beautiful and being productive with the grief. That has always worked really well for me,” she said.

“I’m good at grief; I’m good at sitting in it,” the star added.

“I’m not someone who puts grief away. I really face it front on. I’ve always done it with divorces and other stuff… and it’s the same with this.”

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