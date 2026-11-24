King Charles has never approved of the Sussexes using the royal family to make their money, but Meghan Markle’s most recent promotion of her $1,000 coat online could be the cash-grab that pushes him over the edge.
UK reports say the duchess may have destroyed any hopes of being welcomed back into the royal fold by defying her father-in-law, who has reportedly asked for her and Prince Harry not to monetise the royal family brand in England.
Within three months of relocating back to the UK, it seems Meghan, 45, couldn’t resist popping details of her chic wool Soia & Kyo coat on her OneOff shopping profile for her fans to purchase.
Adding insult to injury for King Charles, there was also backlash over the fact Meghan had worn the black coat to a children’s online safety event just hours earlier.
One critic online commented, “Hours after a sobering appearance in the name of children lost to social media, Meghan Markle forgets the kids and merches her clothing online.”
Meghan’s misstep
It’s believed Meghan was due to give a keynote speech at the event in Brussels, but pulled out as she was “not strong enough emotionally” following her father Thomas Markle’s child abuse scandal.
“Strong enough to post the outfit to her shopping app…” another commenter wrote online.
Meghan joined the AI-powered fashion discovery platform as an investor and participant ahead of her Australian visit in April, and is reported to earn 10 – 25% commission off the pieces she sells.
Shortly after joining, she drew widespread criticism for listing every item she’d worn to meet with first responders and survivors of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.
The duchess’s latest commission attempt will surely rile up the King, who publicly distanced the palace from the Sussexes when he declared them “private citizens” upon their unexpected return to England.
What’s more, they’ve been warned about changing their money-making methods as far back as 2024, when royal correspondent Russell Myers said the royals had told Harry and Meghan “they can’t go about making money off their associations with the royal family”.