Inside Meghan Markle’s ‘nervous’ UK return: The 48-hour mission to reunite kids with King Charles

It’s official! Meghan Markle is bringing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK after a week of rumours the Duchess of Sussex and the kids wouldn’t join Prince Harry. But Woman’s Day can reveal the entire visit has been radically re-engineered behind the scenes following weeks of security nightmares and royal snubs.

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Despite initial intentions to travel freely, sources reveal that Meghan will be executing a total media blackout during her stay, choosing to remain completely under the radar.

“She won’t be accompanying Harry to any of his events or making public appearances at any point during the stay,” an insider exclusively reveals. “That’s due to safety concerns more than anything else. Neither she nor Harry are willing to take any undue risks, so it’s ultimately the best compromise they could come up with.”

Meghan’s expected to go completely under the radar during her UK visit. (Credit: Getty)

The decision follows a stressful period for the couple, who are still reeling from Harry’s recent high-profile court defeat regarding his taxpayer-funded security, alongside the brutal last-minute rescinding of Harry’s invitation to stay at the Palace.

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“Plans are tentatively in place for the whole family to enjoy face time with the King,” says the source. “Barring any last-minute dramas or second thoughts, that will go ahead at a private venue at some point in the next 48 hours.”

Unsurprisingly, the immense pressure is taking its toll on the Duchess.

“Meghan is nervous, understandably, but she’s doing her utmost to stay calm and approach the trip with an open mind,” the insider adds, noting that she is trying to “power through” the surrounding media hysteria and gather her strength for the sake of her family.

Meghan pictured in a candid conversation with Charles in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

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Despite the endless drama – which was recently capped off by salacious claims from one of Harry’s former “party pals” – the Sussexes are laser-focused on their main mission: reuniting the children with their grandfather.

“It’s been a nightmare coping with the endless drama involving security and having [Harry’s] invite to stay at the Palace brutally rescinded at the last minute,” the source continues. “Then came that embarrassing tell-all with his old party pal to cap it all off, which only added to the stress pile! But she’s trying to look forward to the trip with as much positivity as possible.”

While a private truce with King Charles looks promising, a reconciliation with Prince William remains firmly off the table.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly refusing to throw his brother a lifeline, with the insider saying it’s “highly unlikely” that William will want anything to do with Harry’s visit.

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Harry with Archie and Lilibet. (Credit: Instagram)

“All the signals and talk out of the Palace is that he’s fully washed his hands with them and intends to keep his distance,” the source notes. “[And] for Harry and Meghan, it’s very much one step at a time right now.”

“Their first order of business is to ensure Archie and Lili get to meet their grandpa, and if that goes well they’ll hope to build on it,” the insider concludes. “Whether that means eventual peace with William remains to be seen.”

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