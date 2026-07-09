Prince Harry breaks silence on William during UK trip, sparking reunion rumours

In the midst of a dramatic and turbulent UK visit for Prince Harry, the icy estrangement between the Duke of Sussex and Prince William took an unexpected turn this week. Against the backdrop of a devastating legal defeat for Harry, a surprise public mention of his brother has royal fans raising their eyebrows.

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While Harry shared a rare, sentimental nod to his brother, Prince William has chosen to keep his distance during Harry’s five-day UK tour, ignoring the arrival of his younger brother entirely.

As detailed by Tom Sykes in The Royalist, the stark contrast between the brothers’ separate lives reveals a Royal Family determined to project business as usual, even as the ghost of their bitter estrangement continues to loom.

Harry’s unexpected mention of William

The unexpected moment took place during Harry’s emotional visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, a trip meant to bring some positivity to an otherwise stressful UK visit. While chatting with 12-year-old patient Alec Hill about football, the Duke admitted that he “used to be an Arsenal supporter” before asking the young boy which team he supported.

When Alec revealed he was an Aston Villa fan, Harry then made a rare, direct reference to his older brother, telling the young boy, “Aston Villa, my brother supports Aston Villa.”

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Prince Harry spoke to 12-year-old patient Alec Hill about football. (Credit: Getty)

The Duke went on to chat about the club’s recent Europa League triumph, but for royal watchers, hearing Harry use the words “my brother” in public felt like a poignant hint that Harry would be open to a reconciliation after years of estrangement.

It marks a sharp contrast to the scathing portrait Harry painted in his 2023 memoir, Spare, where he labelled William his “arch-nemesis” and detailed a physical altercation between the brothers.

Royal experts believe Harry would be open to a reconciliation with William. (Credit: Getty)

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William’s quiet rejection of Harry visit and media circus

While Harry was dropping his brother’s name in Birmingham, Prince William was busy sending a very clear message: he’s moved on and doesn’t have time for the drama.

Choosing to completely ignore Harry’s presence in the country, William carried out a sunny, low-key royal engagement in Sussex, as he met with local fisherman in Hastings.

Climbing aboard a fishing vessel, playing a round of mini-golf and chatting with the locals, William seemed relaxed and unbothered as he went about his duties.

Prince William tries his hand at mini golf. (Credit: Getty)

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According to Royal commentator Tom Sykes, the brothers’ bitter feud has now stretched on for years, with William and Harry reportedly in no contact and not believed to have spoken since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Former editor of People, Dan Wakeford, wrote in his newsletter Celebrity Intelligence that Harry is “desperate” to repair his relationship with William, but no longer has a contact number for his older brother.

A source told Dan Wakeford that Harry “regrets” leaving.

“He sees William blossoming and he secretly had hoped that William would have more of a struggle and need him,” a source said. “He’s been waiting for the call. That would be his dream come true. He regrets leaving.”

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