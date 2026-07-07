‘Furious’: Meghan Markle vows to never see Royals again after Prince Harry rejection

Meghan Markle is reportedly “furious” following a string of last-minute snubs against Prince Harry in London, with palace insiders claiming she has vowed never to return to the UK or see the Royal Family again.

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According to royal expert and journalist Rob Shuter, the Duchess of Sussex has officially pulled the plug on joining Harry for his current five-day visit, choosing to remain in Europe with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

“This was one insult too many,” Shuter reported on his Naughty But Nice Substack, citing close insiders. “Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again. As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again.”

The fallout comes just weeks after the Duke of Sussex’s camp announced the entire family would travel to the UK together to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Instead, Prince Harry arrived in London completely alone.

“Meghan warned Harry this would happen,” an insider told Shuter. “She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself, or her children, through this again.”

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Meghan and the kids were reportedly holidaying in Europe ahead of the UK visit. (Credit: Getty)

What happened with Prince Harry’s Buckingham Palace stay?

According to sources, the final straw for Meghan came down to a bitter, behind-the-scenes row over accommodation and security.

Earlier in the week, Harry had formally accepted an offer from King Charles to stay at Buckingham Palace during his stay. However, the Palace abruptly withdrew the offer at the eleventh hour, claiming Harry failed to notify them before a strict deadline. The sudden reversal left the Duke arriving in the UK with nowhere to stay.

King Charles and Prince Harry pictured together in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

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While the Daily Mail initially reported that Meghan was still working on arrangements to attend the Birmingham Invictus events, the family’s ongoing battle with RAVEC (the government committee handling royal protection) ultimately shattered those plans. RAVEC once again rejected Harry’s plea for taxpayer-funded police bodyguards, meaning the family would be completely without armed security.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan so worried about UK travel?

The refusal to travel without police protection comes on the heels of a terrifying, confidential security assessment prepared by a private US security company hired by the couple.

The document, first reported by ITV, paints an alarming picture of the active risks facing the prince, alleging that Harry currently faces six terrorist plots against him, with five originating directly within the UK. According to GB News, one of the files includes an explicit al-Qaeda document calling for Harry’s assassination.

Furthermore, Metropolitan Police records indicate awareness of nearly 500 potential stalkers targeting the Royal Family, with hundreds of them demonstrating active threats against Harry, Meghan, and their young children.

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With the Palace refusing to offer either housing or protection in the face of these threats, Meghan’s decision to boycott the UK appears absolute.

Meanwhile, those closest to the Duke say that being unable to safely share his home country with Archie and Lilibet remains one of his greatest heartbreaks.

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