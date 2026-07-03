‘It’s an obsession’: Prince Harry’s biggest fear confirmed as chilling security files leak

Prince Harry’s long-running battle over security has taken another dramatic turn, with reports claiming the Duke of Sussex is under unprecedented threat ahead of his planned return to the UK.

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According to reports, a confidential security assessment prepared by a private US security company hired by Harry and Meghan has painted an alarming picture of the risks facing the prince, alleging multiple credible threats against his safety, with the majority of them reportedly originating in Britain.

The document was allegedly submitted earlier this year to the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) as part of Harry’s ongoing efforts to secure state-backed police protection when visiting the UK

The document states that Prince Harry faces six terrorist plots against him, with five originating within the UK. ITV first reported the confidential files, and according to GB News, one of the threats is an al-Qaeda document specifically calling for Harry’s assassination.

Harry has reportedly become ‘obsessed’ with keeping his family safe. (Credit: Getty)

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Alongside the terror plots, the Metropolitan Police records indicate awareness of nearly 500 potential stalkers targeting the Royal Family, with hundreds of those having demonstrated threats against Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The latest revelations come as Harry prepares to return to Britain early next week, for events connected to the 2027 Invictus Games, with sources claiming the mounting security concerns have taken a heavy emotional toll.

“Security isn’t just important to him anymore, it’s an obsession,” one source told journalist Rob Shuter, saying Harry is always prepared for the “worst-case” scenario. “He assumes someone is watching, someone is listening, or someone knows where he is.”

The reported dossier allegedly details several terrorist-related threats, alongside concerns about stalkers and other security risks, although the claims have not been independently verified.

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The issue has been a source of frustration for the Duke ever since he and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, losing automatic access to publicly funded police protection while in Britain.

Harry previously said he couldn’t see a world where he brought Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to the UK. (Credit: Instagram)

Speaking to the BBC following his unsuccessful legal challenge over his security arrangements in 2025, Harry admitted he could not imagine bringing his family back to Britain under the current circumstances.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he said.

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Those closest to the Duke reportedly say being unable to share his home country with Archie and Lilibet remains one of his greatest heartbreaks, and the latest reported security concerns are only reinforcing those fears.

Last Monday, a spokesperson for Harry said that he was continuing to explore “every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK”.

While King Charles has reportedly offered the Sussexes safe accommodation on a royal estate, which features its own built-in police protection, Harry’s main concern is there still won’t be enough protection to cover the full itinerary of his visit, which includes public charity engagements.

As the clock ticks down to next week’s arrival, royal watchers are left holding their breath: Will Harry have to brave the trip alone, or will he be able to bring his family back home?

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