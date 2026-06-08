Inside Harry and Meghan’s bitter clash over Archie and Lilibet

As Princess Lilibet marks her fifth birthday, sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal that domestic tensions are rising. The source of the friction? A deep-seated disagreement over whether to feature their young children on social media.

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To celebrate her daughter’s milestone, Meghan Markle shared two intimate photos: one featuring a joyful Prince Harry holding Lilibet while Meghan smiles on, and another of the toddler standing barefoot on the grass, her face obscured as she reaches toward some flowers. While these rare glimpses into the Sussexes’ private life delighted royal enthusiasts, insiders claim the public posts are triggering serious arguments behind closed doors.

Prince Harry is reportedly growing increasingly uncomfortable with his children being placed in the digital spotlight and is trying to draw a hard line.

“Harry has always balked at the thought of putting his kids up on the internet,” an insider told Woman’s Day. “To him, one of the primary benefits of stepping away from the royal family is that they don’t have to parade their kids around or broadcast photos of them to random strangers.”

While the couple initially appeared to be aligned on protecting their children’s privacy, Meghan has recently begun to push back against these restrictions. According to sources, her burgeoning lifestyle brand, As Ever, is a driving force behind this shift.

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(Credit: Instagram/Getty)

Meghan’s attempt to shape the narrative as Harry left feeling ‘steamrolled’

“At the start, it seemed like they were on the same page,” the insider continued. “It wasn’t until Meghan had her brand to promote that she suddenly made this push to share photos of the kids. That has been a hard pill for Harry to swallow.”

The strategy of uploading obscured shots may be backfiring by fueling public curiosity.

“Unfortunately, there is a huge demand from fans to see their faces, and pressure is building on Harry to bend that rule,” the source added. “He is not happy about it, but his concerns are getting steamrolled. Meghan’s argument is that they are living in the public eye regardless, so they might as well shape the narrative.”

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Meghan’s digital strategy has also drawn accusations of hypocrisy.

In May, the Duchess gave a speech in Geneva regarding the psychological harms of social media on children, leading critics to question her decision to post her own children online.

Addressing the backlash, a spokesperson for Meghan told Newsweek:

“There is a distinct difference between sharing personal, authentic moments from one’s life and exposing children to public scrutiny.”

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Meghan and Harry’s anniversary act slammed

Meghan and Harry were pictured kissing in a photo shared for their anniversary. (Credit: Instagram/meghan)

This isn’t the first time the couple’s online presence has sparked controversy. For their recent eighth wedding anniversary, Meghan used the milestone to relaunch a product for her lifestyle range – the ‘Meghan’s Signature Candle NO.519’ – advertised as being “inspired by the ease and joy of her wedding day.”

The commercial tie-in drew criticism from public relations commentators, including YouTuber Star Chaires, who criticised the move online.

“Of course, what good is a post without trying to make some money out of it, monetise it, and tie it directly to a product?” Chaires noted. “You guys left royal life for privacy, healing, and freedom, and somehow ended up selling us the smell of your wedding.”

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With rumours circulating that the Sussexes are facing financial pressures, royal onlookers speculate that these candid family glimpses are a calculated effort to boost engagement for As Ever.

“Meghan almost always gets what she wants, so it’s likely only a matter of time before it does happen [the kids’ faces are shown],” the insider concluded. “But Harry is still pushing back.”

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