‘Someone is listening’: Harry ‘obsession’ exposed as ‘tormented’ William reacts 

Days ahead of his planned arrival in the UK for a series of events to promote the Invictus Games in 2027, Prince Harry is reportedly seeing “threats everywhere”.

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After the Duke of Sussex was – once again – denied a request for 24/7 taxpayer-funded security during his proposed trip, an insider has claimed “it confirmed what he already believed: that no one else is going to keep his family safe”.

The development was reported by royal expert and entertainment journalist Rob Shuter via his Naughty But Nice substack, with friends reportedly saying Harry’s life has become dominated by elaborate rituals aimed at keeping him, wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s kids, Archie and Lilibet, away from harm.

“Security isn’t just a priority anymore – it’s an obsession,” another source told Shuter. “Every plan starts with the worst-case scenario. He assumes someone is watching, someone is listening, or someone knows where he is.”

A source claims Prince Harry has become ‘obsessed’ with security. (Credit: Getty)

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Indeed, Prince Harry has spoken publicly of the fears he holds for the safety of his family.

In 2025, he candidly told the BBC: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point.”

News.com.au reported last month that Harry’s inability to return to his homeland with his wife of kids in tow was a “real point of great sadness” for him.

The latest drama involving his security situation has left the Duke “close to tears”, a source told Vanity Fair.

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The new details emerged as King Charles held a rare “family dinner” with senior royals in Scotland.

With the King in Edinburgh for an event known as Royal Week – an annual visit in which he celebrates Scottish culture and community – there was an opportunity for him and wife Queen Camilla to be joined by Prince William and Prince Edward for what is known as a “dine and sleep”.

The get-together involved the royals having dinner together at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and staying over ahead of the Order of the Thistle Service which saw them don finery for Scotland’s highest chivalric event at St Giles’ Cathedral.

While no details have been released about what occurred during the private dinner, with Harry’s arrival imminent there was no doubt much to discuss.

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Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Order of the Thistle service. (Credit: Getty)

Daily Mail reported that while the palace had offered to accommodate the Duke at Buckingham Palace or another royal home for the duration of his trip, it was understood that the offer had not yet been accepted.

It’s also understood that the acceptance of royal lodgings would mean the Sussexes would automatically receive police security while there.

The saga involving Harry’s security is said to have left a bitter taste in the mouth of Prince William – who appeared somewhat stoney-faced as he accompanied his father to the Order of the Thistle Service on July 1.

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An insider told Woman’s Day that Wiliam is furious over the Sussexes’ impending visit – which threatens to create a rift between him and Charles.

William appeared stoney-faced during the service. (Credit: Getty)

It’s a situation that reportedly has the Prince’s wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, deeply concerned.

“Kate has never seen William this tormented and it’s breaking her heart because there’s nothing she can really do,” the insider says.

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“She says she feels as though she’s watching him struggle in front of her very eyes, and she’s helpless to stop it.

“He won’t admit it, but William is incredibly anxious about Harry and Meghan’s visit. He’s pacing around and on edge all the time, barely sleeping. He’s convinced they’re only coming over to stir up trouble.”

Kate is said to be worried about her husband. (Credit: Getty)

The source went on to claim that Charles wasn’t “putting his mind to rest” by pressuring the heir to the throne to meet with his brother – something, the insider claims, “is absolutely a no-go” for William.

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“That’s the worst part of this for him. Seeing the way Charles is bending over backwards for Harry and Meghan after the way they walked away from them all sickens him and leaves him feeling totally kicked in the teeth,” the insider claims.

“He’s now got all this tension with his father and naturally he’s blaming Harry and Meghan for that, which is only adding to his rage.”

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