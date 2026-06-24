Edo’s act as Princess Beatrice ‘lay in bed sick’ renews marriage speculation

“Is Princess Beatrice’s relationship with Edo in trouble?” That was the question asked by one royal expert amid reports the beleaguered royal’s husband left her sick in bed to party with glamorous TV stars on a jaunt to St Tropez recently.

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According to the Daily Mail, one guest at the lavish venue, Le Club 55, claimed Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi – Beatrice’s husband of six years – was “behaving as if he was single” as he enjoyed a $AU190 bottle of rose with British TV royalty in the form of actress Amanda Holden and former glamour model Kelly Brook.

The details emerged amid reports Beatrice – who was with her husband in St Tropez at the invite of friend Gabriela Peacock – had been “drowning her sorrows” on the trip as speculation mounted into the state of her marriage to the man she reportedly called her “rock”.

It was reported that Beatrice had been at the same venue the day before Edo was spotted partying, but the next day she remained in bed, “too sick” to leave.

Speaking with royal expert Tom Sykes on The Royalist podcast, royal commentator Paula Froelich weighed in on the matter, saying she thought there was trouble in paradise for the 37-year-old princess.

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Edo Mapelli-Mozzi reportedly left Princess Beatrice “sick in bed” to party with pals in St Tropez. (Credit: Backgrid)

“She called him her rock, but here’s the problem. If you’ve got a rock, you would think that the rock would stick around in stormy weather. But [Edo’s] been in and out and in and out all year… going back and forth to the States,” the expert shared.

“And then they took a lovely, fun, romantic trip to St Tropez at the invite of their friend Gabriela Peacock, and she got sick. So what did her rock do?

“Well, he left her in bed and went out and partied with Gabriela, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan, because nothing says ‘I love you and I’m here for you, through health and illness’, than partying.”

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Princess Beatrice has long been a fan of St Tropez. (Credit: Getty)

It’s perhaps not surprising that Beatrice and Edo’s marriage could be under strain – after a tumultuous few months following the arrest of Beatrice’s father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

While Beatrice and Edo put on a united front at the June wedding of Beatrice’s cousin Peter Phillips, Edo has spent frequent time abroad in recent months – leading a source to tell Daily Mail, “[Beatrice] wants to stay together, but he seems more and more distracted by work and travel. Just when she needs him most, he’s been pulling away.”

Edo hit back against the claims in a rare statement, with the 42-year-old telling the Daily Mail, “As you well know, it is completely normal for a business owner to travel for work. It happens in every industry.”

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Now, Froelich claims Edo is keen for Beatrice to sever contact with her father, in part to protect the interior design business he’s built.

Edo and Princess Beatrice appeared united at Peter Phillips’ wedding. (Credit: Getty)

“I think Edo is kind of looking at Beatrice and saying, ‘no, do not have contact with your father, don’t go around him’, because of course, as we’ve seen in the past, she is very close to him and always has been the one who’s run to his side and her mother’s side to be like, ‘Is everything ok? Let me try to make this better’,” Froelich told The Royalist.

“And [Edo] has successfully kept her away from it, but not so much for familial reasons. I think it’s much more to do with his own business – the interior design – which has, of course, taken off since he left his ex Dara Wang and immediately hooked up with Beatrice. And the design business has now made millions.”

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