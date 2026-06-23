“The party’s over:” Fears grow for Princess Beatrice amid troubling times

Princess Beatrice has reportedly been “drowning her sorrows” in St Tropez – as fears grow for her wellbeing and that of her marriage to Italian Count Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi, 42.

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Just weeks after images of Bea, 37, dancing on tables at a friend’s birthday bash were splashed across social media, the troubled royal faces accusations of skipping Trooping the Colour in favour of attending a friend’s wedding in Austria.

All of which would be fine, except reports are that Beatrice is not.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarah Ferguson’s daughter spent the day in bed after letting loose at St Tropez’s Le Club 55.

Spotted at the same venue a day later, sources say husband Edo was happily mingling with British TV star Amanda Holden and former glamour model Kelly Brook enjoying a $200-a-bottle Domaine de La Rouillere Rose.

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From living it up in St Tropez… (Image: Getty)

CONCERNED FRIENDS

Spirited away to the moneyed French destination, a wealthy friend thought Bea deserved some “respite”, and that vitamin D and good food could help.

“Beatrice is being torn in all directions and none of them are what she wants,” reveals a source to Woman’s Day.

“She’s trying desperately to keep up with Edo in order to maintain appearances, but it’s too much – she doesn’t have the stamina to party like she used to in her 20s.”

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This week, Edo was forced to publicly defend his frequent business trips abroad, including a two-week stint in the US shortly after Beatrice’s father’s arrest.

But Edo’s supporters say he has to court wealthy people who are willing to overlook his associations with the dodgy York family if he is to keep his property business, Banda, afloat.

…to a wealthy friend’s 40th in Rome. (Image: Instagram)

“He takes pride in being the family breadwinner but the perks of marrying into the royal family are fast disappearing,” says the source.

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Reports the King is under pressure to remove support – he was secretly footing the bill for Bea’s apartment in St James’s Palace where Edo often hosted clients – could spell financial trouble for the couple.

“Her parents’ scandals have not made things easy with her uncle and while she’s not without her allies – her aunt Anne is making a big effort to try and get Beatrice and Eugenie back on the working roster – they are hearing that William’s against it.

“In many ways, the party’s over for both Edo and Beatrice – and only time will tell if her marriage will be able to survive the fallout from it all.”

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