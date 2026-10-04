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1 Euro House: Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer on the renovation challenge that tested their friendship

Dream disaster?
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Lucy Croke Profile
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What do two reality TV judges get when they stop critiquing other people’s renovations and take on their own €1 house in Sicily? For Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer, the answer is hard work and a test of their friendship.

“This project is not for the faint of heart,” Darren, 51, tells TV WEEK. “There were so many challenges.”

In 1 Euro House Shaynna has bought a crumbling terraced house in Castronovo, with Darren coming along to help, but the romantic promise of the Italian dream quickly falls to pieces on their arrival.

“Everything looks so enchanting online,” says Shaynna, 63. “Then, you open those creaky doors and it’s dirt, it’s dust, everything’s falling apart. Straightaway I’m going: ‘I have such a limited budget. Can we even finish it?’ It was a real fear.”

Shaynna and Darren at lunch in Sicily.
The upside: time off is spent enjoying dreamy Sicilian dinners. (Credit: Nine Network)

Although the pair are used to spending months together on The Block, this project pushes their friendship into new territory.

“We’d have lunch together, dinner together, we’d be driving back to our accommodation and then, by the time we got to our rooms, it was like: ‘I can’t talk to you anymore, I need to get away!’” Shaynna laughs.

Image of Castronovo town where 1 Euro House is filmed.
Castronovo is a charming village about 50km from Sicily’s capital, Palermo. (Credit: Nine Network)

“We have been there through thick and thin with each other,” Darren adds. “Through divorces, challenges, our kids growing up. We’ve been in each other’s lives a long time.”

“We know each other’s secrets,” Shaynna adds. “We know each other’s strengths… We also know each other’s weaknesses.”

1 Euro House airs at 8.40pm on Tuesday after The Block on 9Now and te Nine Network.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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