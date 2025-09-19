“Appalling, disgusting”: Shaynna Blaze’s tearful message to her trolls

Shaynna Blaze has called out her trolls on social media and told them to move on.

Advertisement

This week, The Block judge posted a video to her Instagram page addressing the “hateful” comments she’s been receiving on social media lately.

The interior design expert opened her video by thanking all of her followers who enjoy her content and leave positive comments and likes.

“The other thing is addressing the hateful comments,” she then said. “And I’m not talking negativity, I’m talking really appalling, disgusting comments.”

Shaynna said a few people have reached out to her to ask her how she copes with the hateful comments and trolls they see on her page.

Advertisement

“It’s not about coping, it’s about how it’s addressed. So, how I see it is these comments are coming from someone’s mind and heart,” she said before demonstrating how the thoughts move from the head and the heart and come out on the keyboard.

Shaynna said she’s going to continue to share all of her interests on her page. Credit: Instagram.

“It goes all the way down their arms onto their keyboard on their phones, their laptop, wherever, and it sits on their screen,” she continued. “They have to see that comment before they hit send.

“So that is coming from them and for me, that sits on their screen and it doesn’t come back to me.”

Advertisement

The 62-year-old said she refuses to take the comments on and is more than happy to delete and block the people who leave them.

“It doesn’t happen straightaway because I get onto social media when I can, I don’t make it my job,” she said. “This isn’t some machine, this is me, this is mine, this is where I share my interior design, my music, my fashion, my art, my inspiration, my connections with other people, my charity.

“And some people say ‘I’m just here for design,’ well that’s great but it’s the sum of all of this that allows me to do great design and share those things,” she added.

She finished the video by telling the people who aren’t enjoying the content to move on and maybe reflect on why they’re leaving those sorts of comments in the first place.

Advertisement

The Block judge said the people who don’t like her content can move on. Credit: Instagram.

“So I just wanted to let you know that I am beyond grateful for the people that follow me, that are positive, that like everything, that are enjoying what I’m doing,” she said. “And for those who aren’t enjoying it, I hope you move on and I hope the comments are that you’re making, you’re able to reflect on how that’s affecting you because it’s not affecting me.”

Shaynna’s fans were quick to jump in the comments and share their support for the TV personality.

“I love what you’re putting out there into the world!” one person commented. “Please keep sharing yourself with us, Shaynna! I’m al here for it!”

Advertisement

“Well said!!! Those nasty people have nothing in their lives… let your light shine,” added someone else.

“Thank you for calling out the trolls for what they are, primarily jealous,” chimed in a third person. “The rest of us love your work, the life you’ve built and the passion with which you do it. Keep being you, illustrating what strong independent women can do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.