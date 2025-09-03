Are The Block 2025 contestants still friends?

Tune into Channel Nine’s hit TV show The Block right now, and you’ll find yourself thick in a feud storyline between WA couple Han and Can and their co-stars Sonny and Alicia.

There was drama galore as Sonny and Alicia accused Han and Can of “cheating” for copying a feature in their Hepburn Spa challenge room in a recent episode.

Cue a blow-up and tears.

But for all the headline-worthy meltdowns, what happens when filming of The Block ends? Do any of the contestants actually stay friends?

The Block saw a feud between Alicia and Sonny and Han and Can. (Credit: Nine Network)

Media analyst Can got candid about it when Woman’s Day asked if she ever got annoyed with anyone while competing so closely on The Block.

“No, it was so good having everyone so close together cause it felt like a little communal village,” she explained.

“We’d come out of The Block and we’d all get together and have bonfires and dance.

“You can decompress up there,” she said, referring to the couple’s caravan.

“I reckon it was such a good vibe this year, from having the caravans all close together. If we were all siloed into our house you don’t have a chance to come together every single night.”

It’s a description that appears at odds with Han and Can’s portrayal on the show.

Han and Can say not everything is shown on TV. (Credit: Nine Network)

Indeed, in one episode Sonny even said that Han and Can liked to “keep to themselves” instead of forging friendships with their competitors.

“They’re pretty laser-focused I guess,” he mused. “I think it would help them to sit around with us.

“It would help them realise everyone is fighting the same battles every day.”

But Can told Chattr that what viewers have seen on TV isn’t the whole story.

“We even stayed together in an Airbnb after filming and got matching tattoos at the launch!” she said of them and the other teams.

“Later in the season, we became especially close with Sonny and Leish. We supported each other through the highs and lows and built a bond based on genuine care.”

Things appeared awkward on the show. (Credit: Nine Network)

Han and Can divulged more in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It really did become a little Block family,” the duo insisted.

“Of course, there were some tense moments, big personalities, high stakes, and zero sleep will do that, but behind the scenes, there was so much laughter, support, and fun that didn’t always make it to air.

“We all went through something so unique together, and that bond is really strong.”

So just why does it appear as if the WA couple keep themselves to themselves on TV?

“In those early weeks, we were running such a small team, just the two of us, one chippy Ben, and two plasterers. We didn’t have a builder like other teams, so Han had to step into the builder role, managing trades, approvals, and an endless stream of decisions while also recovering from being unwell,” Can told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It was never about avoiding the others; it was purely survival mode,” she explained.

“Once we found our rhythm and had a bit more support, we could relax a bit and genuinely loved being social and spending time with everyone,”

