Sonny and Alicia heartbreakingly leave behind their three kids to fulfil a dream on The Block

Lovebirds from Gold Coast, Queensland, Sonny and Alicia are bringing their renovation experience to the 2025 season of The Block.

Advertisement

They claim to be no “epic renovators,” but the process isn’t completely abnormal to the happily married couple who have built their current family home and previously renovated a granny flat.

(Credit: Nine)

“We wanted to have a crack at The Block as we’ve watched it from day one. We love the show! Alicia started watching season 1 with her mum,” they told TV WEEK.

The lovebirds have left behind their three children, daughter Aria, 12, and their sons Boston, 11, and Koa, 8.

Advertisement

“We are leaving them with Alicia’s parents who have taken over our extremely busy life,” they admitted.

“Between various sports and trainings we only really have one day off a week. We are also leaving behind our business and hoping that the boys can continue holding the fort for the three months.”

Sonny, a 44-year-old plumber and small business owner, and Alicia, a 42-year-old dental practice manager, have been married for 10 years.

(Credit: Nine)

Advertisement

After so many years together, facing the positives and the negatives – while taking care of three kids – the pair weren’t “too nervous” about filming.

“We were 100% ourselves the entire way through and always spoke our mind. We are proud of the way we always said our bit and moved on,” they told us.

“Hopefully we are well received. Although we are not naive to the fact that not everyone will like us. We’ll just choose to ignore, and keep on going. We know who we are and so do all those that we hold close.”

Alicia added: “Sonny and I aren’t afraid of confrontation. We try to always stay factual and keep calm.

Advertisement

(Credit: Nine)

“We are very good at voicing our opinions.”

With a decade of marriage under their belt, Sonny and Alicia hope in ten years from now their children will be “successful young kids who have navigated their way through high school and are finding their way in the world.”

“We hope to have a successful business still running and happily married watching our kids grow up.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.