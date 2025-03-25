Grab the tool box, a hard hat and maybe even some popcorn because the nationally beloved renovation series, The Block is returning in 2025.

Many of our favourite Blockheads have already returned to the building site, including Foreman Dan and his partner Dani, host Scotty Cam, and judges Marty Fox, Darren Palmer, and Shaynna Blaze.

(Credit: Instagram)

In 2025, a collection of new teammates will join The Block in the hopes of taking home a big prize sum during auction day.

The team with the biggest gap between the final auction price and the reserve sum will be declared the winners, taking home an extra $100,000 in prize money.

In 2024, underdogs Maddy and Charlotte won the milestone 20th season with a net profit of $1.55 million.

As viewers prepare for the upcoming 21st season of The Block, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions.

Where will The Block 2025 be filmed?

The contestants, builders and crew are heading to Daylesford, Victoria to film the 2025 season of The Block.

(Credit: Instagram)

Daylesford is located roughly an hour-and-a-half north west of Melbourne, with the building site being a new housing development called Hygge Property’s Middleton Field.

Dedicated Blockheads may remember the town’s name after The Block attempted to film in Daylesford for the 2024 season before residents opposed the idea. As a result, the previous season moved to Phillip Island.

Who are the contestants for The Block 2025?

Channel Nine is yet to officially confirm the contestants identity for The Block 2025. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted the contestants aboard floats in the town’s annual queer country pride parade, ChillOut Festival.

The teams were revealed to be Britt and Taz, Emma and Ben, Han and Can, Robby and Mat, and Sonny and Alicia.

(Credit: Instagram)

When does The Block return in 2025?

The network has not confirmed the official release date for The Block 2025. However, if previous release schedules are any indication, the renovation reality series should return in August.

