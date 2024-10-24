While fans are yet to watch the 2024 season of The Block, the brilliant minds working behind the scenes have already secured a filming location for 2025.

The renovation series will be travelling to the historic country town of Daylesford in Victoria for its 21st season.

Daylesford was the original filming location for 2024 before local disputes. (Credit: Getty)

For those closely following The Block may recognise the town name as it was previously intended to be the original filming location for the 2024 season. However, the local residents of Daylesford quickly disputed the idea, according to The Age which also commented the site approval by the Hepburn Shine was being challenged.

The network made the decision to ditch Daylesford for its special anniversary season and head to Victoria’s Phillip Island.

“We’ve had so many successful series in so many different locations, but we don’t go where we are not welcome,” a production insider told The Age. “Especially for the 20th series of The Block, which is so important.”

The Block 2024 has been filmed on Phillip Island. (Credit: Instagram)

But it seems The Block producers couldn’t look past the beautiful town as production returns to Daylesford in 2025, meaning the residents appeal was rejected.

The wholesome town is located just over an hour drive from Melbourne’s city centre and is best known for its natural springs, scenic farmland and forest. It has also become a tourist destination for its Central Highlands.

In a statement to 9Entertainment, The Block’s executive producer Julian Cress said it was a “no brainer” to return to Daylesford.

“I’ve been spending time with the community and I think they are really excited for us to bring the show there next year,” he said.

“We also try to film as much of our show focusing on the local community and whether that be renovating a community project, or just being able to showcase great local artisans and businesses.”

Julian confirmed the housing getting a refresh in The Block 2025 are located on Raglan Street, Daylesford.

During the October Nine Upfronts, the network further confirmed co-hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft would be returning with five new teams in 2025.

