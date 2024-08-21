Celebrating its 20th anniversary, The Block 2024 promises to be the biggest season yet.

Speaking with TV Week on the red carpet at the 2024 Logies, Scott Cam and Shelley Craft revealed what they wanted to see from the Blockheads in the milestone 20th season.

“I just want the contestants to design houses that are going to be appealing to the masses, which sometimes means peeling back your own personality a little bit more, and just creating something that you think everyone will enjoy.

“It makes the house a lot easier to sell at the end of the day. Are we going to see that this season? Yes, we are,” Scott said.

Shelley and Scott return for season 20.

(Image: Nine)

It was a rocky start for Nine Network after its plans for the historic country town, Daylesford to be the new filming location, were dashed due to concerns from local residents.

And so, the producers restarted their hunt for the picture-perfect filming location for their anniversary season. With the season now well underway, we answer some of fans burning questions about The Block 2024.

When does The Block start?

The official start date for The Block was Monday August 12 2024 at 7.30pm on Channel 9 and 9Now.

It’s reported that the newest season commenced filming on March 1, with Scotty Cam, revealing on Instagram in late-February he was having a “family lunch” before heading off to “you know where…”

Who are The Block judges for 2024?

Hitting Phillip Island for The Block 2024 is legacy presenters Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft.

In 2023, the judging panel received a minor shake-up with Marty Fox temporarily filling in for Neale Whittaker. The same will be done in 2024 as Neale has decided to remain by his partner, David’s side as he recovers.

Co-judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer are also returning.

Where is The Block being filmed?

Bidding farewell to Charming Street, season 20 moved to the remote Phillip Island which has a population of just over 7000. The sea-change remains just a 90-minute drive from Melbourne.

“The mayor of Phillip Island recently posted we were bringing the show down there. I’m as thrilled as he is,” the town major, Julian Cress told previously TV Tonight.

Who are the contestants?

The Network revealed the names of the new contestants in June 2024.

On the red team is Courtney and Grant; team yellow is Rickey and Haydn; team green is Kylie and Brad; team blue is Jesse and Paige; and finally on team purple is Kristian and Mimi.

For more details on the contestants, click here.