Tonight’s the night! Australia’s most famous faces are gathering at the 2024 Logies red carpet – held at The Star in Sydney – for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards.
As always, the nominees list is rich – especially for the coveted Gold Logie. Julia Morris, Sonia Kruger, Asher Keddie, Andy Lee, Tony Armstrong, Larry Emdur, and Robert Irwin are all in the running to take out the top trophy.
While wait to see which star will win big this awards season, let’s relax with a glass of bubbly and take a look at the stunning red carpet frocks and dapper suits.
Stay tuned for all the best red carpet moments – live from The Logies with the TV WEEK team.
The best red carpet moments from the 2024 Logies
01
Lucia Hawley
Journalist and Nicole Kidman’s niece
02
Elly-May Barnes
Singer and Jimmy Barnes’ daughter
03
Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker
Actors
04
Lisa McCune
Actor, Dancing With The Stars 2024 winner
05
Tom Gleeson
Comedian
06
Johnathon Thurston
Former NRL player
07
Charlie Pickering
Comedian
08
Denise Scott
Comedian and actor
09
Myf Warhurst
Radio announcer and TV personality
10
Emily Symons
Actor
11
Kate Miller-Heidke
Musician and The Voice judge
12
Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin
MasterChef judges
13
Dr Harry Cooper
Veterinarian
14
Juliet Love
Interior Designer
15
Matt Evans
Musician/Actor
16
Melissa King
Better Homes & Gardens presenter
17
Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian
Musician | Presenter and stylist
18
Johanna Griggs
Better Homes & Gardens presenter
19
Susie Elelman
Presenter
20
Kate Ritchie
Actress and radio presenter
21
Emma Watkins
Entertainer and singer
22
Stephanie Panozzo
Actor
23
Juliet Godwin
Actor
24
Ethan Browne
Actor
25
Hailey Pinto
Actor
26
Ally Harris
Actor
27
Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart
Actors
28
Samantha Armytage
Journalist
29
Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton
Journalists
30
Adam Dovile
Better Homes & Gardens presenter
31
Mel McLaughlin
Sports presenter
32
Adam Liaw
Chef
33
Missy Higgins
Musician
34
Larry Emdur and Sylvie Emdur
Co-host of The Morning Show, Gold Logie nominee
35
Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake
Comedian | Entrepreneur
36
Kitty Flanagan
Comedian
37
Rebecca Gibney
Actor
38
Julia Morris and Robert Irwin
I’m A Celebrity hosts and Gold Logie nominees
39
Tony Armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald
Presenter | Teacher and nurse
40
Denise Drysdale
Presenter
41
Asher Keddie and Vincent Fantauzzo
Actor and Gold Logie nominee | Artist
42
Sonia Kruger
Presenter and Gold Logie nominee
43
Carrie Bickmore
Presenter
44
Scott Cam
The Block host
45
Shelley Craft
The Block host
46
Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding
Comedian and Gold Logie nominee | Founder of skin care brand
47
Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr
Sunrise hosts
48
Sam Mac
Sunrise weatherman
49
Edwina Bartholomew
Sunrise host
50
Brooke Boney
Journalist
51
Laura Byrne
Radio host
52
Costa Georgiadis
Host of Gardening Australia
53
Sarah Harris
Journalist
54
Celia Pacquola
Comedian
