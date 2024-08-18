Tonight’s the night! Australia’s most famous faces are gathering at the 2024 Logies red carpet – held at The Star in Sydney – for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards.

As always, the nominees list is rich – especially for the coveted Gold Logie. Julia Morris, Sonia Kruger, Asher Keddie, Andy Lee, Tony Armstrong, Larry Emdur, and Robert Irwin are all in the running to take out the top trophy.

While wait to see which star will win big this awards season, let’s relax with a glass of bubbly and take a look at the stunning red carpet frocks and dapper suits.

Stay tuned for all the best red carpet moments – live from The Logies with the TV WEEK team.

The best red carpet moments from the 2024 Logies

01 Lucia Hawley Journalist and Nicole Kidman’s niece

02 Elly-May Barnes Singer and Jimmy Barnes’ daughter

03 Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker Actors

04 Lisa McCune Actor, Dancing With The Stars 2024 winner

05 Tom Gleeson Comedian

06 Johnathon Thurston Former NRL player

07 Charlie Pickering Comedian

08 Denise Scott Comedian and actor

09 Myf Warhurst Radio announcer and TV personality

10 Emily Symons Actor

11 Kate Miller-Heidke Musician and The Voice judge

12 Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin MasterChef judges

13 Dr Harry Cooper Veterinarian

14 Juliet Love Interior Designer

15 Matt Evans Musician/Actor

16 Melissa King Better Homes & Gardens presenter

17 Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian Musician | Presenter and stylist

18 Johanna Griggs Better Homes & Gardens presenter

19 Susie Elelman Presenter

20 Kate Ritchie Actress and radio presenter

21 Emma Watkins Entertainer and singer

22 Stephanie Panozzo Actor

23 Juliet Godwin Actor

24 Ethan Browne Actor

25 Hailey Pinto Actor

26 Ally Harris Actor

(Credit: Getty) 27 Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart Actors

28 Samantha Armytage Journalist

29 Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton Journalists

30 Adam Dovile Better Homes & Gardens presenter

31 Mel McLaughlin Sports presenter

32 Adam Liaw Chef

33 Missy Higgins Musician

34 Larry Emdur and Sylvie Emdur Co-host of The Morning Show, Gold Logie nominee

35 Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake Comedian | Entrepreneur

36 Kitty Flanagan Comedian

37 Rebecca Gibney Actor

38 Julia Morris and Robert Irwin I’m A Celebrity hosts and Gold Logie nominees

39 Tony Armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald Presenter | Teacher and nurse

40 Denise Drysdale Presenter

41 Asher Keddie and Vincent Fantauzzo Actor and Gold Logie nominee | Artist

42 Sonia Kruger Presenter and Gold Logie nominee

43 Carrie Bickmore Presenter

44 Scott Cam The Block host

45 Shelley Craft The Block host

46 Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding Comedian and Gold Logie nominee | Founder of skin care brand

47 Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr Sunrise hosts

48 Sam Mac Sunrise weatherman

49 Edwina Bartholomew Sunrise host

50 Brooke Boney Journalist

51 Laura Byrne Radio host

52 Costa Georgiadis Host of Gardening Australia

53 Sarah Harris Journalist

54 Celia Pacquola Comedian

54 Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer & Marty Fox The Block judges