All the best red carpet moments from the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards

Lights, camera, action!
logies red carpet 2024

Tonight’s the night! Australia’s most famous faces are gathering at the 2024 Logies red carpet – held at The Star in Sydney – for the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards. 

As always, the nominees list is rich – especially for the coveted Gold Logie. Julia Morris, Sonia Kruger, Asher Keddie, Andy Lee, Tony Armstrong, Larry Emdur, and Robert Irwin are all in the running to take out the top trophy.

While wait to see which star will win big this awards season, let’s relax with a glass of bubbly and take a look at the stunning red carpet frocks and dapper suits. 

Stay tuned for all the best red carpet moments – live from The Logies with the TV WEEK team.

The best red carpet moments from the 2024 Logies

Lucia Hawley logies 2024 red carpet

01

Lucia Hawley

Journalist and Nicole Kidman’s niece

elly-may barnes logies 2024

02

Elly-May Barnes

Singer and Jimmy Barnes’ daughter

georgie parker and ray meagher logie 2024 red carpet

03

Ray Meagher and Georgie Parker

Actors

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Lisa McCune attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

04

Lisa McCune

Actor, Dancing With The Stars 2024 winner

tom gleeson logies red carpet 2024

05

Tom Gleeson

Comedian

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Johnathon Thurston attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

06

Johnathon Thurston

Former NRL player

charlie pickering logies

07

Charlie Pickering

Comedian

denise scott 2024 logies

08

Denise Scott

Comedian and actor

myf warhurst 2024 logies

09

Myf Warhurst

Radio announcer and TV personality

10

Emily Symons

Actor

11

Kate Miller-Heidke

Musician and The Voice judge

Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin logies red carpet 2024

12

Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin

MasterChef judges

dr harry cooper 2024 logie awards

13

Dr Harry Cooper

Veterinarian

juliet love 2024 logies

14

Juliet Love

Interior Designer

matt evans logies red carpet 2024

15

Matt Evans

Musician/Actor

melissa king logies 2024 red carpet

16

Melissa King

Better Homes & Gardens presenter

GUY SEBASTIAN AND JULES SEBASTIAN logies 2024

17

Guy Sebastian and Jules Sebastian

Musician | Presenter and stylist

johanna griggs 2024 logies

18

Johanna Griggs

Better Homes & Gardens presenter

susie elelman logies 2024

19

Susie Elelman

Presenter

kate ritchie logies 2024

20

Kate Ritchie

Actress and radio presenter

emma watkins logies 2024

21

Emma Watkins

Entertainer and singer

Stephanie Panozzo logies 2024

22

Stephanie Panozzo

Actor

juliet godwin logies 2024

23

Juliet Godwin

Actor

ethan browne logies 2024

24

Ethan Browne

Actor

hailey pinto logies 2024

25

Hailey Pinto

Actor

ally harris logies 2024

26

Ally Harris 

Actor

ada nicodemou and james stewart 2024 logies
(Credit: Getty)

27

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart

Actors

sam armytage logies 2024

28

Samantha Armytage

Journalist

JESSICA ROWE AND PETER OVERTON LOGIES 2024

29

Jessica Rowe and Peter Overton

Journalists

adam dovile logies 2024

30

Adam Dovile

Better Homes & Gardens presenter

mel mclaughlin logies 2024

31

Mel McLaughlin

Sports presenter

adam liaw logies 2024

32

Adam Liaw

Chef

missy higgins logies 2024

33

Missy Higgins

Musician

larry emdur and sylvie emdur tv week logies 2024

34

Larry Emdur and Sylvie Emdur

Co-host of The Morning Show, Gold Logie nominee

hamish blake and zoe foster blake 2024 logies

35

Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake

Comedian | Entrepreneur

kitty flanagan tv week logies 2024

36

Kitty Flanagan

Comedian

rebecca gibney 2024 logies

37

Rebecca Gibney

Actor

julia morris and robert irwin tv week logie awards 2024

38

Julia Morris and Robert Irwin

I’m A Celebrity hosts and Gold Logie nominees

tony armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald tv week logies 2024

39

Tony Armstrong and Rona Glynn-McDonald

Presenter | Teacher and nurse

denise drysdale logies 2024

40

Denise Drysdale

Presenter

Asher Keddie and Vincent Fantauzzo logies 2024

41

Asher Keddie and Vincent Fantauzzo

Actor and Gold Logie nominee | Artist

sonia kruger tv week logies 2024

42

Sonia Kruger

Presenter and Gold Logie nominee

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Carrie Bickmore attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

43

Carrie Bickmore

Presenter

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Scott Cam attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

44

Scott Cam

The Block host

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Shelley Craft attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

45

Shelley Craft

The Block host

andy lee rebecca harding tv week logies 2024

46

Andy Lee and Rebecca Harding

Comedian and Gold Logie nominee | Founder of skin care brand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr attend the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images)

47

Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr

Sunrise hosts

sam mac logies 2024

48

Sam Mac

Sunrise weatherman

edwina bartholomew logies 2024

49

Edwina Bartholomew

Sunrise host

brooke boney logies 2024

50

Brooke Boney

Journalist

51

Laura Byrne

Radio host

52

Costa Georgiadis

Host of Gardening Australia

53

Sarah Harris

Journalist

54

Celia Pacquola

Comedian

54

Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer & Marty Fox

The Block judges

Catie Powers

