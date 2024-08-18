Home and Away stars hard launch relationship on Logies red carpet

Home and Away co-stars turned lovers Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart hard-launched their relationship as they put on an affectionate display at the 64th TV WEEK Logies Awards.

The co-stars appeared loved up as they walked the red carpet together.

The pair wore matching black ensembles for the occasion.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart at the Logies (Credit: Getty)

Speaking to TV WEEK on the red carpet, the pair revealed they were loving their shared look.

“I know, I love that we’re matching,” James said.

“We look really good, I think,” Ada added, revealing it “feels great” to be walking the red carpet with James.

“We’re really happy. Obviously we work together, so we were always going to be here together. But I’m just so excited to share the night with you [James],” the star told her man.

“I cannot wait to dance together at the after party,” she went on. “We’re gonna dance the night away. And I mean, James can dance. How good was he on Dancing with the Stars. He knows how to move!”

Ada – who has played the role of Leah Patterson on the beloved Australian drama since 2000 – only confirmed her relationship with James – who plays Justin Morgan in the show – in an interview with Stellar in July.

“Jimmy and I are together, yes,” Ada revealed.

“At 47, you know what you want and what you don’t. It’s only early days. It’s very recent and very unexpected. I’m super happy. It’s really lovely.”

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart opted for matching looks (Credit: Getty)

Ada and James had been pictured kissing on Anzac Day in Sydney, sparking intrigue over their relationship.

James, 48, and his former wife of five years, Sarah Roberts, quietly finalised their divorce in March.

In her interview with Stellar, Ada addressed the fact that she and James had filmed wedding scenes for Home and Away in 2023 – confirming the pair were not romantically involved then.

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou acting out an intimate scene on Home and Away. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“There weren’t genuine feelings then,” Ada said. “It was shot last year. But I think whenever you’re watching any TV couple, you’re always wondering if they really do have feelings.

“We’ve always respected each other. We’ve known each other since (TV show) Breakers. Jimmy is an amazing actor. “I’ve loved working with him for five years and I think our scenes are great. I always like going to work – we push ourselves, and push each other, in a really good way.”

Two days before the Logies, James’ ex Sarah Roberts spoke to the Herald Sun about her life right now.

“For a while I wasn’t the happiest chappy on the block but I’m loving life at the moment,” the actress said. “So much has changed. I don’t have any regrets.

“I think (it’s good) if you can learn to grow, which is what I always wanted to do within my marriage. I wanted to do it with a team partner and that’s going to be someone else now.”

Sarah Roberts (Credit: Instagram)

Sarah had first revealed her divorce in an interview with Stellar in April.

“I just want to say that I am divorced,” she told the publication.

“Sometimes people grow apart and that’s okay… I got to a point where I realised I couldn’t grow in the way I wanted to within this particular relationship.”