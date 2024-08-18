Larry Emdur wins 2024 TV WEEK Gold Logie!

And the winner of the 2024 TV WEEK Gold Logie is… Larry Emdur!

The host of The Morning Show and The Chase Australia accepted TV’s top honour at the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards held in Sydney.

This is Larry’s first Gold Logie – and it’s also the first year he’s received a Logie nomination of any kind.

The 59-year-old tells TV WEEK he doesn’t see himself as a prime-time superstar.

“I just sit on the couch and chat to people and then ask some questions in the afternoons,” he says.

In his four decades in the industry, Larry has been through some tough times. He calls himself “the most axed guy on TV” – and he’s not joking.

“I mean, some of the shows I’ve done have gone for a month,” he points out.

“A couple of shows have gone for two episodes, which was fine when I was young and single and I’d get sacked and go to Bali for three months, surfing. But then when you’ve got a wife and a mortgage and kids at school…”

Larry, who has two children, Jye and Tia, with his wife Sylvie, says he and Sylvie are “survivors in the business”.

The TV WEEK Gold Logie nominees for 2024. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

“So many, many times over this 40 years have I gone, ‘I need to do something else.’ And bless, she’s been right there by my side, very supportive.”

Larry, who was voted Gold Logie winner over Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Tony Armstrong, Julia Morris, Robert Irwin and Sonia Kruger, has been co-hosting The Morning Show with Kylie Gillies for 17 years and fronting The Chase Australia for three years.

He says his job is “exciting and it’s fun and it’s different every day”.

“I love this business so much. I love TV so much. I never wanted to do anything else.”