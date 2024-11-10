They were Australia’s golden couple and with 46 years of marriage under their belts, Bert, who tragically died in October 2021 aged 83, and wife Patti Newton proved to be more in love every day.

Bert’s death came just days before the couple were due to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on November 9 2021.

Patti spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald in December 2023 about still struggling with his death two years on.

“Bert will always be the love of my life. I’ll never stop thinking about him,” she said. Patti also revealed that she keeps Bert’s memory alive by bringing his wooden cross with her everywhere.

In an interview in May 2023, Patti revealed she would “never” date again after spending so much of her life with Bert.

“I started going out with him when I was about 21 and now I’m 78 so it’s a long time to be with someone and then find that you’re not there anymore,” she said in an interview with Hughesy, Ed & Erin on 2Day FM.

Host Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes then asked if she would ever date again.

“Never! When you had the best, why would you want second best?” Patti replied. “He was it for me. I fell in love at a very young age and I’ve never looked at anyone else.”

“Look, it’s very difficult. People say, you know, time will heal but I think it’s getting worse rather than getting better,” she added.

“But I do think, because I’m so loved by my family and because I’ve got grand children around me all the time… I suppose that’s taken a bit of the sadness away.”

Patti and Bert Newton were dedicated to one another for almost 47 years. (Credit: Getty)

Bert first met the then Patti McGrath when the two of them were radio child stars and then moved on to work together at Channel Seven.

The pair stayed in contact throughout their teens and twenties with Patti even inviting Bert to her 21st birthday party before moving to the UK to further her career. It was then that Bert knew that Patti was The One.

“I was working on the QE11 in 1974 43 years ago. Bert surprised me and got on board and asked me to marry him. A wonderful Australia Day and the best thing I ever did,” she penned on Instagram in 2017.

Since their wedding day, Bert and Patti welcomed two children, Lauren and Matthew and six grandchildren but at the core of it, they were each others’ rocks.

“We lived and worked everything that was happening on television, we’ve spent a lot of time together. If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we’ve been in one another’s pockets for well over 50 years,” Patti tells Now To Love.

That’s not to say they haven’t endured their fair share of heartache.

Not only has their son Matthew long battled his own demons, but Bert had a number of health scares including quadruple bypass surgery, a nasty bout of pneumonia in April 2017, and many hospitalisations. Just months before his death, the veteran entertainer underwent a leg amputation following an aggressive infection on his toe which wouldn’t clear up.

But despite the ups and downs that come with marriage, the two proved to be one one of the most dedicated couples in the country.

“Patti is my oldest friend,” Bert told Now To Love at the 2018 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

So what was their secret? Patti previously revealed that it was time apart.

“I think we have a great relationship because we’re not always in each other’s pocket,” she told Woman’s Day in 2015.

And the ability to laugh together, and at one another.

“I think you have to have a good sense of humour, that’s something I do have, I’m always ribbing him about something. I know that he doesn’t do the dishwasher very well, but the reason I know that is because if he did do it well, I’d ask him to do it more,” Patti laughs.

Speaking at Bert’s state funeral, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews spoke warmly of their romance.

“Bert’s partnership with Patti was everything. Both formidable talents, both deeply in love. Theirs is a story for the ages,” he said.

“Bert and Patti were partners in every way. Husband and wife, parents and grandparents, best friends, entertainers, performers and soul mates.”

During his eulogy, Eddie Maguire remarked: “Patti, you shared your husband with us all. Your highs and your lows, your family, Matthew and Lauren, your grandchildren who filled Bert’s last few years with love and joy. There would always have been a Bert but he was enhanced so much by his Patti.”

We look back at Bert and Patti’s beautiful love story in pictures.

