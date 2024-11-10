They were Australia’s golden couple and with 46 years of marriage under their belts, Bert, who tragically died in October 2021 aged 83, and wife Patti Newton proved to be more in love every day.
Bert’s death came just days before the couple were due to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary on November 9 2021.
Patti spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald in December 2023 about still struggling with his death two years on.
“Bert will always be the love of my life. I’ll never stop thinking about him,” she said. Patti also revealed that she keeps Bert’s memory alive by bringing his wooden cross with her everywhere.
In an interview in May 2023, Patti revealed she would “never” date again after spending so much of her life with Bert.
“I started going out with him when I was about 21 and now I’m 78 so it’s a long time to be with someone and then find that you’re not there anymore,” she said in an interview with Hughesy, Ed & Erin on 2Day FM.
Host Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes then asked if she would ever date again.
“Never! When you had the best, why would you want second best?” Patti replied. “He was it for me. I fell in love at a very young age and I’ve never looked at anyone else.”
“Look, it’s very difficult. People say, you know, time will heal but I think it’s getting worse rather than getting better,” she added.
“But I do think, because I’m so loved by my family and because I’ve got grand children around me all the time… I suppose that’s taken a bit of the sadness away.”
Bert first met the then Patti McGrath when the two of them were radio child stars and then moved on to work together at Channel Seven.
The pair stayed in contact throughout their teens and twenties with Patti even inviting Bert to her 21st birthday party before moving to the UK to further her career. It was then that Bert knew that Patti was The One.
“I was working on the QE11 in 1974 43 years ago. Bert surprised me and got on board and asked me to marry him. A wonderful Australia Day and the best thing I ever did,” she penned on Instagram in 2017.
Since their wedding day, Bert and Patti welcomed two children, Lauren and Matthew and six grandchildren but at the core of it, they were each others’ rocks.
“We lived and worked everything that was happening on television, we’ve spent a lot of time together. If anything happens to either of us, whichever one it is will find it very difficult because we’ve been in one another’s pockets for well over 50 years,” Patti tells Now To Love.
That’s not to say they haven’t endured their fair share of heartache.
Not only has their son Matthew long battled his own demons, but Bert had a number of health scares including quadruple bypass surgery, a nasty bout of pneumonia in April 2017, and many hospitalisations. Just months before his death, the veteran entertainer underwent a leg amputation following an aggressive infection on his toe which wouldn’t clear up.
But despite the ups and downs that come with marriage, the two proved to be one one of the most dedicated couples in the country.
“Patti is my oldest friend,” Bert told Now To Love at the 2018 TV WEEK Logie Awards.
So what was their secret? Patti previously revealed that it was time apart.
“I think we have a great relationship because we’re not always in each other’s pocket,” she told Woman’s Day in 2015.
And the ability to laugh together, and at one another.
“I think you have to have a good sense of humour, that’s something I do have, I’m always ribbing him about something. I know that he doesn’t do the dishwasher very well, but the reason I know that is because if he did do it well, I’d ask him to do it more,” Patti laughs.
Speaking at Bert’s state funeral, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews spoke warmly of their romance.
“Bert’s partnership with Patti was everything. Both formidable talents, both deeply in love. Theirs is a story for the ages,” he said.
“Bert and Patti were partners in every way. Husband and wife, parents and grandparents, best friends, entertainers, performers and soul mates.”
During his eulogy, Eddie Maguire remarked: “Patti, you shared your husband with us all. Your highs and your lows, your family, Matthew and Lauren, your grandchildren who filled Bert’s last few years with love and joy. There would always have been a Bert but he was enhanced so much by his Patti.”
We look back at Bert and Patti’s beautiful love story in pictures.
What a throwback! On Australia Day 1974, Bert asked Patti to be his wife and by November that year, they were married.
Young love: Patti shared this picture from the couple’s wedding day on her Instagram account.
And with best man Graham Kennedy pouring the champagnes, it looked like a pretty fun day.
Patti says that marrying Bert was “the best thing I ever did.”
Between the two of them, Bert and Patti have appeared on iconic Australian shows including New Faces, The Graham Kennedy Show and Good Morning Australia and have stacked up a considerable number of Logie Awards.
“People forget that Patti won a Logie a long time before I did,” Bert told TV WEEK.
Talk about 70s chic!
The couple are proud parents to Matthew and Lauren.
“I miss these wonderful times, they went too fast.” What an adorable family the Newtons were!
The Newtons certainly scrubbed up nicely when it came to a black tie event.
The look of love: Bert continued to be enamoured with his wife after so many years.
These two weren’t afraid to joke around!
This showbiz couple couldn’t resist performing on stage!
But they didn’t mind watching from the audience either.
Bert Newton talks about his relationship with wife Patti
At their core, Bert and Patti were all about their beautiful family and loved to dote on their six grandchildren.
Little Perla is the latest addition to the family.
The proud grandparents with all six of their grandchildren.
“46 years with this wonderful man. Happy Anniversary xx,” Patti mused on their last wedding anniversary together.
Even after so long together, Bert and Patti seemed as happy as newlyweds.
This is how we will remember Bert – surrounded by family and, as always, with Patti at his side.
At the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards, Patti took to the stage to present the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter that was renamed in honour of the late TV legend.
“He did say to me when we got married, we will have a few ups and downs, but it will never be boring. And he was so right. It was never boring. I think I have been very blessed that he chose me,” she said.
On October 30, 2023, Patti marked two years since she said her final goodbye to her husband.
“This day two years ago we said goodbye to this wonderful man, the love of my life. We miss you every moment of everyday. Sleep well we love you,” she captioned the photo (above) on Instagram.
On July 23, 2024, Patti went on social media to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to her beloved late husband who would’ve turned 86.
“To my darling Bert, Happy Birthday hope you’re having a great time you have so many wonderful friends up there with you,” Patti wrote alongside a happy photo of herself, her late husband and their grandchildren (pictured above).
“We all miss you every single day. Love you Mack xxx,” she added, with a sweet nod to the nickname he used to call her. She, in turn, would call him “Alb”.
Later that evening, Patti shared a photo of her and Bert smiling arm in arm, alongside the message: “Goodnight my darling, sweet dreams xx”.