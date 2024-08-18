“Crikey!” Why The Logies is a ‘full circle moment’ for Robert Irwin

While Robert Irwin has only been nominated for a Gold Logie for the first time this year, he is actually a veteran of the awards.



Speaking to TV WEEK at the 64th Logie Awards, Robert revealed the first time he attended was when he was much younger.



“My first Logies experience was being here for my dad being inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame. I was nominated when I was 11.



This feels like a full circle moment and to be here with Julia Morris is such a dream come true. This is a triple celebration with me, Julia and the show.”



For Robert, it always comes down to his passions.



“Hopefully I can inspire young people to find their passion and contribute to something bigger than yourself.”

Credit: Getty

Speaking about his father Steve and what he would think about Robert walking The Logies red carpet as a Gold Logie nominee, he said it could be summed up in one word: “Crikey!”



“He would not be in a tuxedo if he was here, he would be in khakis!”



“But I hope he would be proud, if nothing else. If I could make dad, then I’d be on a win.”



And speaking of making his dad proud… Robert told TV WEEK that he tried to bring a special guest onto the red carpet.



“I tried my best to get a crocodile here. But I couldn’t get the permit. We’ll get one here next year.”









