There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Rebecca Gibney’s son Zac Bell got on stage and sung his mum’s praises ahead of her induction into the TV WEEK Logies Hall Of Fame.

The 20-year-old was confident as he gushed over the Packed To The Rafters actor. Here is what he had to say:

Zac gave a speech for his mum at the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

“The first thing that comes to my mind when somebody says “Rebecca Gibney” is, ‘That’s my mum’,” Zac said.

“She’s always just been my mum, so I guess the name Rebecca Gibney doesn’t really mean much more to me than ‘Mum’. But I do know her name means a lot to other people. To some, she’s an amazing actor. To others, a great friend, a co-worker, a daughter, a sister, and a wife. A hardworking, honest, kind and caring soul.

“I feel so lucky to have been raised by someone with so much love to give and be guided through life watching her show so much kindness to everyone that she meets. Throughout her incredible career, she has brought so many amazing, different characters to life.

Rebecca was emotional during the tribute. (Credit: Getty) Her son Zac stood behind her during her acceptance speech. (Credit: Getty)

“I have seen her take on so many challenges, and give her all to every role that she plays. Whether she’s playing a loving mother, a forensic psychiatrist, and outlaw on the run from the police, solving crimes as a detective, running a wine vineyard in Otago or cutting into body parts as a hardened crime boss, she never takes the easy route and works so hard to entertain us all.

“I am so, so proud of my mum for receiving this incredible recognition for years of hard work. For me, this Hall of Fame placement is more than just recognising her career and achievements, but it’s also to celebrate a truly amazing human that deserves all the praise in the world.

“So many people love Rebecca Gibney, the actor. I will always love her as the kindest, most-loving mum anyone could ask for. And, tonight, all of us in this room, and industry, celebrate her. I love you, ma, to the moon and back and I’m so proud of you.”

Rebecca and her son Zac. (Credit: Instagram)

As he presented the award to his mum, and listened to her speech, Zac was overcome with emotion.

Rebecca, likewise, was full of tears as she accepted the impressive Hall Of Fame accolade.

“I’m so overwhelmed. I’m sorry. My son. Oh my god. I was kind of OK until you came out,” she said.

After thanking everyone in her professional life, Rebecca said:

Rebecca Gibney has been inducted into the TV WEEK Logies Hall Of Fame. (Credit: Seven)

“To my family… OK, I’m not going to get through this. The man I met on the set of Halifax, he was production designer at the time, Richard Bell, thank you for always asking the question every time a job comes up, ‘Will it make you happy? Will it bring you joy?’ Well, then, you have to do it.’ And for sacrificing his own work on so many occasions so that I could. You have been my rock and my love for nearly a quarter of and my love for nearly a quarter of a century and I’m so grateful for that.

“To my son Zac who continues to bring me the best kind of joy, I am so proud of you. I’m so proud of the kind, gentle, ridiculously talented individual you are. Thank you for teaching me how to be a good mum. I love you beyond words.”

An emotional Zac mouthed back “I love you too,” before mother and son embraced in a hug.