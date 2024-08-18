John Farnham’s sons give poignant three-word update on star’s health at Logies

John Farnham’s sons gave a poignant three-word update on their beloved father’s health as they spoke to TV WEEK on the red carpet of the 64th TV WEEK Logies awards.

The beloved Australian singer had to have part of his jaw removed and reconstructed after being diagnosed with cancer, with a documentary about his life – John Farnham: Finding The Voice -nominated for Best Factual or Documentary Program at the Logies.

John Farnham

His sons Rob and James were at the event on August 18 and speaking to TV WEEK they revealed their pride.

“It feels amazing.I think Poppy did such a good job with the documentary and it’s a real honour to be here,” James said, before giving a three-word update on his father’s health.

What is the latest on John Farnham’s health?

James said John was “happy, healthy, smiling”, in news that will come as a relief to the star’s legions of fans.

“He will be 100 per cent watching from home tonight with mum,” Robert told TV WEEK. “He’ll be having an early dinner and then will be settling in to watch it.”

Robert said it would “mean everything” to his father if the documentary were to win the award.

“That’s our dad, you know. That’s his life. And he’s an icon in music and I know he’ll be so happy if he wins, but also if he doesn’t. He’s just stoked that it was even nominated,” he said.

John Farnham’s sons shared an update

John was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2022 and had to have part of his jaw removed in surgery.

The reconstruction of his jaw was a major operation that took 11 hours to complete.

He was told he was cancer-free in 2023.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice is the untold story of the Australian music icon, with the documentary leaving viewers stunned.

“I’m so pleased to have watched this insight into John Farnham’s life,” one viewer shared online. “I had no idea that his journey had been so hard.”