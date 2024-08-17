Larry Emdur has made quite an impression in the entertainment industry as The Morning Show host and the 2024 TV Week Gold Logie nominee, but his best impression was made on his now wife, Sylvie.

But how did Larry make such an impression on Sylvie? Because he boarded a flight drenched after getting caught in a downpour of rain.

(Credit: Instagram)

The lovebirds first met in the 1990s when Sylvie was working as a flight attendant at the time. By the time the flight landed, the pair had exchanged phone numbers.

It wasn’t long before the pair exchanged wedding vows and said ‘I do’ in a beautiful wedding in December 1995.

“We spend so much time together. We love each other dearly, desperately. She’s away now for a couple of days and I can’t sleep. It’s so sad! I’m like a little baby. She’s everything to me,” Larry told TV Week in 2021.

(Credit: Instagram)

Even after nearly 30 years of marriage, Larry continues to tribute and praise his “goddess” wife on social media.

“29 years today,” Larry began in December 2023, tributing their marriage. “29 years of holding hands and watching sunsets, 29 years of love and laughs, 29 years of ups and downs but mainly ups and 29 years of me loving you more than anything ..”

“Happy Anniversay Sylvie , apparently the present for 29 years is furniture, I was going to take you out for a fancy nice dinner but let’s go to IKEA instead.”

In the rocky career that is media, Larry has previously admitted that his wife is his “pillar of strength.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“I’m sure anyone else would have walked out a thousand times because I’ve been through some pretty terrible times in my job, and I’ve never been able to say to my family, ‘Yes, I guarantee I can feed you or pay the mortgage.’ She’s just been so strong. I adore her,” he gushed to TV Week.

Not long after their 1995 wedding, Sylvie and Larry started a family of their own by welcoming their first child, Jye who has grown up to become his father’s mini-me. Next to join the Emdur family was Tia, who followed in her father’s footsteps in media.