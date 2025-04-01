How to identify the perfect serum for your skin

When it comes to curating the ultimate skincare routine, the products you use need to reflect the skin goals you’re trying to reach. Whether you have ageing skin, oily skin, or are just looking to incorporate hard-working ingredients like peptides into your routine, with the right formulations achieving your healthiest skin yet can be a lot easier than you think. But in order to get there, you need to know where to start.

Advertisement

If your skin is needing a little extra TLC, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, take our quiz to discover your perfect serum that is going to seamlessly fit into your skincare routine.

*Be sure to note down your answers as you go!

Q 1) Your skin could be described as…

A) Sensitive B) Combination C) Dry D) Dull E) Ageing

Advertisement

Image: Supplied.

Q 2) Your major skin concern is…

A) Visible signs of dehydration is my biggest concern.

B) I struggle with dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

C) My face and neck have lost firmness.

Advertisement

D) My skin tone appears dull and uneven.

E) I have deep fine lines and stubborn wrinkles.

Image: Supplied.

Advertisement

Q3) The key ingredient in your ideal skincare product is…

A) Peptides to support the skin’s natural self-repair process.

B) Retinol for promoting accelerated skin cell turnover.

C) Ceramides for strengthening skin barrier.

D) Vitamin C for evening out skin tone.

Advertisement

E) Hyaluronic Acid for deep hydration and plumping.

Image: Supplied.

Q 4) Your dream skincare product looks like…

A) A powerful and potent product formulated with ingredients that are dermatologically approved.

Advertisement

B) A low maintenance, fragrance free product that is easy to apply and works its magic on the skin overnight.

C) A new and innovative technology that uses collagen peptides to defy skin ageing.

D) A versatile product that is formulated with ingredients to rapidly deliver healthier, brighter, more glowy looking skin.

E) A sensitive skin friendly product that can visibly reduce my stubborn fine lines and wrinkles.

Advertisement

ANSWERS

Based on your results, see what product is right for you…

MOSTLY A: Reverse the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven texture and skin tone with Future Renew™ Serum. Formulated with a patented peptide technology, this product works to support your skin’s natural self repair process, and deliver brighter, more firm skin.

MOSTLY B: Pure Retinol 0.3% Night Concentrate features two of the most powerful age-defying technologies; Matrixyl 3000+ and 0.3% Pure Retinol, to deliver potent and visible results with minimal irritation. By accelerating your cell turnover, your skin will look and feel more radiant.

Advertisement

MOSTLY C: Firm up your skincare routine with the Restore & Renew Multi Action Face and Neck Serum. This anti-ageing serum works to deliver smoother and more lifted skin, while also providing additional nourishment with a hydrating blend of hibiscus peptides, hyaluronic acid and ceramides.

MOSTLY D: Give your skin the glow it deserves with the Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum. This potent serum is designed to visibly brighten and even your skin tone, while also enhancing your natural radiance. Suitable for all skin types, even the most dull skin, will be left with a healthy glow.

MOSTLY E: Designed to smooth, refine and assist with the reduction of stubborn lines and wrinkles, the Line Correcting Booster Serum is a targeted treatment formula perfect for defying skin ageing. This highly concentrated serum is perfect for use under makeup, or mixed in with your moisturiser to give your skin the ultimate refresh.

*Consumer study. Users saw an improvement in: appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven skin tone and texture, dryness and feel of lost elasticity.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use