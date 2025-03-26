As a singer, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur, Victoria Beckham can truly do it all.

Advertisement

The former Spice Girl has embarked on a variety of endeavours over the course of her career, but one thing has remained constant: her status as a beauty icon.

(Credit: Instagram)

It doesn’t hurt that Victoria Beckham has the means to try out all the best beauty treatments in the world, but her glowing skin and perfect complexion can also largely be attributed to the products she uses.

The 50-year-old launched her own brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in September 2019 and since then she has continued to release skincare, makeup and fragrances that have received rave reviews.

Advertisement

Plus, Victoria uses them herself and swears by them. “My brand has always been about creating what I desire and can’t find anywhere else,” she told ELLE UK in March 2025.

Celebrity-founded beauty brands are often written off, but Victoria Beckham Beauty has continued to impress.

“I maintain that I would be just as impressed by the products even if they weren’t backed by a famous face,” a Refinery29 beauty editor shared in December 2024.

From glamorous eyeshadow palettes to clinically-proven skincare, the brand has an extensive range of must-try products. We’ve rounded up our top picks below!

Advertisement

01 Eye Wardrobe Multi-Finish Palette $126 at Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham’s eye for colour shines in the Eye Wardrobe eyeshadow palette. This ultimate shadow palette offers smooth, buttery powders and luxurious finishes. Colours: Victoria, Night Flash, Olive, Navy Noir Key features: Four stunning shades

Clean ingredients

Buttery and blendable formula

Refillable luxury compact

Longwear

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Silicone-free SHOP NOW

02 Posh Balm Nourishing Lip Shine $54 at Victoria Beckham A clinically-proven lip balm that hydrates for 24 hours, smoothing and nourishing your lips in a sleek stick. Colours: Cassis, Fleur, Colette, Glace Key features: Three tinted shades

Plush melty formula

Lip smoothing

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Fragrance-free SHOP NOW

03 The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator Nourishing Skin Prep $135 at Victoria Beckham Created in collaboration with luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, the Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator is skincare that leaves you with fresh skin. It also perfectly primes your skin for makeup, yet it’s radiant enough to wear none at all. Colours: Pearlescent, Rose, Golden Key features: Formulated with Augustinus Bader’s clinically tested, skin cell-renewing TFC8® technology

Moisture-locking

Three filter-like tones

Dermatologist tested

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Fragrance-free SHOP NOW

04 Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick $70 at Victoria Beckham Cheeky Posh is a buildable cream blush with a light, velvety feel that’s designed to last all day. Colours: Fever, Fame, Rollerskate, Knickers, Playground, Major, Miniskirt Key features: Seven must-have shades

Long-lasting

Dermatologist tested

Safe for sensitive skin

Hypoallergenic

Vegan SHOP NOW

Advertisement

05 Satin Kajal Liner Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner $57 at Victoria Beckham A creamy, smudge-proof, and waterproof kajal eyeliner available in a variety of bold, long-lasting colours including matte, shimmer and jewel shades. Colours: Jeans, Cocoa, Bordeaux, Surfside, Black, Linen, Seafoam, Ash, Navy Noir, Fig, Cinnamon, Olive, Copper, Sea Grey, Bronze, Orchid, Night Flash, Gold Lame, Sequin Green, Smoky Quartz Key features: 20 creamy shades

Effortless application

Long-lasting SHOP NOW

06 Portofino ‘97 Eau de Parfum Genderless Fragrance $330 at Victoria Beckham Portofino ‘97 is a citrus and woody genderless perfume that features a burst of Calabrian bergamot and black pepper, followed by crisp white sheets with hints of incense and amber, and the lingering scent of patchouli and vetiver. Key features: Key notes of bergamot, amber and vetiver

Bottled in flacon inspired by a vintage parfum bottle Victoria collected while travelling

Cruelty-free

Vegan SHOP NOW

WHERE TO BUY VICTORIA BECKHAM MAKEUP IN AUSTRALIA

Australians can purchase skincare, makeup, fragrance and accessories from Victoria Beckham Beauty via the official website: https://victoriabeckhambeauty.com/en-au.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use