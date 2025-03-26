As a singer, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur, Victoria Beckham can truly do it all.
The former Spice Girl has embarked on a variety of endeavours over the course of her career, but one thing has remained constant: her status as a beauty icon.
It doesn’t hurt that Victoria Beckham has the means to try out all the best beauty treatments in the world, but her glowing skin and perfect complexion can also largely be attributed to the products she uses.
The 50-year-old launched her own brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in September 2019 and since then she has continued to release skincare, makeup and fragrances that have received rave reviews.
Plus, Victoria uses them herself and swears by them. “My brand has always been about creating what I desire and can’t find anywhere else,” she told ELLE UK in March 2025.
Celebrity-founded beauty brands are often written off, but Victoria Beckham Beauty has continued to impress.
“I maintain that I would be just as impressed by the products even if they weren’t backed by a famous face,” a Refinery29 beauty editor shared in December 2024.
From glamorous eyeshadow palettes to clinically-proven skincare, the brand has an extensive range of must-try products. We’ve rounded up our top picks below!
01
Eye Wardrobe Multi-Finish Palette
$126 at Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham’s eye for colour shines in the Eye Wardrobe eyeshadow palette.
This ultimate shadow palette offers smooth, buttery powders and luxurious finishes.
Colours: Victoria, Night Flash, Olive, Navy Noir
Key features:
- Four stunning shades
- Clean ingredients
- Buttery and blendable formula
- Refillable luxury compact
- Longwear
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Silicone-free
02
Posh Balm Nourishing Lip Shine
$54 at Victoria Beckham
A clinically-proven lip balm that hydrates for 24 hours, smoothing and nourishing your lips in a sleek stick.
Colours: Cassis, Fleur, Colette, Glace
Key features:
- Three tinted shades
- Plush melty formula
- Lip smoothing
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Fragrance-free
03
The Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator Nourishing Skin Prep
$135 at Victoria Beckham
Created in collaboration with luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader, the Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator is skincare that leaves you with fresh skin.
It also perfectly primes your skin for makeup, yet it’s radiant enough to wear none at all.
Colours: Pearlescent, Rose, Golden
Key features:
- Formulated with Augustinus Bader’s clinically tested, skin cell-renewing TFC8® technology
- Moisture-locking
- Three filter-like tones
- Dermatologist tested
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Fragrance-free
04
Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
$70 at Victoria Beckham
Cheeky Posh is a buildable cream blush with a light, velvety feel that’s designed to last all day.
Colours: Fever, Fame, Rollerskate, Knickers, Playground, Major, Miniskirt
Key features:
- Seven must-have shades
- Long-lasting
- Dermatologist tested
- Safe for sensitive skin
- Hypoallergenic
- Vegan
05
Satin Kajal Liner Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner
$57 at Victoria Beckham
A creamy, smudge-proof, and waterproof kajal eyeliner available in a variety of bold, long-lasting colours including matte, shimmer and jewel shades.
Colours: Jeans, Cocoa, Bordeaux, Surfside, Black, Linen, Seafoam, Ash, Navy Noir, Fig, Cinnamon, Olive, Copper, Sea Grey, Bronze, Orchid, Night Flash, Gold Lame, Sequin Green, Smoky Quartz
Key features:
- 20 creamy shades
- Effortless application
- Long-lasting
06
Portofino ‘97 Eau de Parfum Genderless Fragrance
$330 at Victoria Beckham
Portofino ‘97 is a citrus and woody genderless perfume that features a burst of Calabrian bergamot and black pepper, followed by crisp white sheets with hints of incense and amber, and the lingering scent of patchouli and vetiver.
Key features:
- Key notes of bergamot, amber and vetiver
- Bottled in flacon inspired by a vintage parfum bottle Victoria collected while travelling
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
WHERE TO BUY VICTORIA BECKHAM MAKEUP IN AUSTRALIA
Australians can purchase skincare, makeup, fragrance and accessories from Victoria Beckham Beauty via the official website: https://victoriabeckhambeauty.com/en-au.