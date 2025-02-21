Collagen is one of those beauty buzzwords that we’ve all heard of but don’t necessarily know what it does. It turns out collagen is super popular for a reason, as its main role in our body is to provide structure, strength and support.

We already have it in our system, but as we age our collagen levels decrease. This is where collagen supplements come in: they can help boost collagen in the body, which is the building block for our skin, hair and nails.

When it comes to external beauty, there seems to be one unified goal that everyone strives for: youth.

As we get older our collagen production slows, which can lead to wrinkles and sagging skin. Collagen supplements can improve skin elasticity, nail and hair growth, and reduce wrinkles.

Collagen supplements are available in powder, liquid, gummy, and pill forms, and often have different flavours so they can be mixed with water or even added to your daily coffee.

If you’re interested in adding a collagen supplement into your routine, continue scrolling to see some of our top picks.

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

The best collagen supplements to shop in Australia in 2024

01 JSHealth Pure Marine Collagen Formula $59.99 at JSHealth Always read the label and follow directions for use. This 100 per cent premium Marine Collagen contributes to normal skin hydration, elasticity and integrity. Featuring 3g of hydrolysed collagen per serving, this formula is unflavoured for versatile use in your favourite foods and drinks. Key features: 90 grams

30 serves

30 serves

Unflavoured

02 Vida Glow Pro Collagen+ $99 at Vida Glow Always read the label and follow directions for use. This powder collagen supplement aims to target deep lines and wrinkles, as well as improve skin hydration and elasticity. The Pro Collagen+ formula features ingredients including hydrolysed marine collagen tripeptides to address signs of ageing, hyaluronic acid to increase skin moisture, and digestive enzymes to support healthy digestion. Key features: 90 grams

30 serves

30 serves

Unflavoured

03 Strawberry Watermelon Collagen Powder $79 at The Collagen Co. Always read the label and follow directions for use. If you’d prefer to add a sweet drink to your routine, this strawberry and watermelon collagen powder is delicious. The Premium Collagen Peptides include multiple ingredients to promote healthy skin, nails, joints and gut, including hydrolysed bovine collagen powder, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and biotin. Key features: 560g

16 serves

16 serves

Gluten, dairy and soy-free

04 Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow Gummies $29.99 at Swisse Always read the label and follow directions for use. This delicious gummy form of collagen is crafted to nourish your skin from within and support skin elasticity and firmness. Each pastille contains hydrolysed collagen, antioxidants, and vitamins C and E. Key features: 45 pastilles

99 per cent sugar-free

99 per cent sugar-free

Natural strawberry and vanilla flavour

05 Nature’s Way Beauty Collagen Liquid $31.99 at Priceline Always read the label and follow directions for use. Nature’s Way Beauty Collagen Liquid has been specifically designed with a blend of peptides and antioxidants to help improve skin firmness and elasticity in an easy and delicious way. This formula is 99.9 per cent sugar-free and has a fruity apple flavour. Key features: 500ml

Contains VERISOL® Collagen peptides, rapeseed and Vitamin E

No artificial colours SHOP NOW

06 Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow Tablets $32.99 at Priceline Always read the label and follow directions for use. These Swisse collagen supplement tablets support collagen production and skin repair. The formula is enriched with grapeseed, vitamin E, and co-enzyme Q10 which provide antioxidant support. Key features: 60 film-coated tablets

Supports glowing, radiant skin from within

What are the benefits of taking collagen?

As aforementioned, collagen supplements provide structure, support and strength to your skin, muscles and bones.

It’s particularly used for its beauty benefits and anti-aging properties.

Please note: The information provided here is not intended as medical advice. It is advisable to consult with your doctor or healthcare professional before making any changes to your health or wellness routine.

