Science-backed beauty and wellness brand Calmerceuticals has just released its brand-new breakthrough collagen formula.

Advertisement

Their next-gen Enhanced Liquid Collagen is a clinically proven, results-driven solution designed to transform skin, hair, and overall wellness.

Unlike traditional powders and tablets, Calmerceuticals’ liquid collagen is designed for superior absorption, so you actually see results.

Whether you’re looking for smoother skin, stronger hair, or healthier joints, this new formula has you covered.

(Credit: Calmerceuticals)

Advertisement

THE FORMULA

Each serving of Calmerceuticals provides 10,000 mg of VERISOL F Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen, sourced from wild-caught deep-sea fish. This powerful collagen helps to boost skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles. The formula is also enriched with:

Cultavit : A plant-based B-complex for better absorption.

: A plant-based B-complex for better absorption. Hyaluronic Acid : For plumper, hydrated skin.

: For plumper, hydrated skin. Superfruits & Polyphenols : Acerola cherry, Kakadu plum, and berries for antioxidant support.

: Acerola cherry, Kakadu plum, and berries for antioxidant support. Vitamins C & D: To promote collagen production and skin repair.

WHY IT STANDS OUT

In a crowded market, Calmerceuticals prioritises science and real results:

No Fillers : Just potent, proven ingredients.

: Just potent, proven ingredients. Clinically Researched : Ingredients backed by studies for visible changes.

: Ingredients backed by studies for visible changes. Optimized Dosages : Exact amounts shown to work.

: Exact amounts shown to work. Better Absorption: Hydrolysed liquid collagen for faster, more effective results.

Advertisement

SIMPLE, EFFECTIVE BEAUTY

Calmerceuticals makes it easy to stay consistent with a two-week subscription of 14 convenient 17.5ml sachets, and you can choose from two delicious flavours: Mango & Mandarin or Wild Berry.

Just drink one each day, and you’re good to go!

Ensure to read the label of any supplements you are taking and consult with your doctor first.

01 VERISOL Enhanced Liquid Collagen $95 at Calmerceuticals Always read the label and follow directions for use. Proudly Australian-made, this clinically proven marine hydrolysed liquid collagen is formulated to enhance skin, reduce wrinkles, and strengthen hair and nails for visible results. Key features: 14 x 17.5ml sachets

Mango & Mandarin and Wild Berry flavours

Each serving contains 10,000mg of Type 1 hydrolysed marine collagen

Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and D

Crafted with high-quality ingredients in Australian laboratories SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use